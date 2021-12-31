Betty White dead at 99ExBulletin

Betty White had been on TV since the start of TV. And in an industry where it’s often about being young and sexy, White has become more popular as she got older. The much-loved actress was pronounced dead on Friday at the age of 99. White’s agent Jeff Witjas first confirmed his death to People magazine.

White was best known for two characters: the first was Sue Ann Nivens from the Mary Tyler Moore Show. White called the character “your insanely sweet neighborhood nymphomaniac”. And then there was the Rose Nylund nave on Golden girls, whose biggest disappointment was losing her hometown Butter Queen contest due to “churning tampering.”

White often played characters who seemed innocent at first glance. But underneath, something malicious, even sexual, was happening. Accommodation Saturday Night Live, she dropped double meanings during an NPR parody called “Delicious Dish,” joking that “My muffin hasn’t had a cherry since 1939”.

White was like a young aunt who loved to let it go and say something outrageous, says Barry Monush. He is a researcher at the Paley Center for Media. “I mean, he’s the kind of parent, everyone loves parents like that, the aunt that comes and says what she thinks, you know, and yet is sweet at the same time.”

And White had been part of the family for a long time, so to speak. She was born on January 17, 1922 to a family who enjoyed outdoor activities such as camping and hiking. Her parents loved animals too, and White was passionate about animal advocacy work throughout her life.



Saturday Night Live

Youtube



As a young woman, she got involved in local theater, radio and eventually the whole new medium of television, co-hosting a live variety show in LA in the late 1940s for five hours a day. In the 1950s, White helped create a sitcom called Life with Elisabeth; she was the star and the producer. And throughout her career, she has played a consistent role as the “first lady of game shows”. “I love games and I love game shows,” she once said. “I think it’s a good mental exercise, I think it keeps everyone alert and on their toes.”

She was charming, funny and improvisor on shows like What is my line, Password, The matching game, and Pyramid. She even found love on the game show circuit, marrying the host of Password, Allen Ludden.

Getting older was good for White’s career. She got her part on The Mary Tyler Moore Show at 51 years old. From 63 to 70 years old, she is part of the Golden Girls. And she never stopped after that, making TV shows, sitcoms, movies, commercials, and live celebrity appearances.

Youtube



Towards the end of her life, you could say that she won big in another role, that of Betty White. It was in the late 80s when she advertised for Snickers during the Super Bowl 2010. In it, White is playing soccer with the guys. She’s a mess on the ground; she misses a pitch and makes a rude remark about her opponent’s girlfriend.

This ad kicked off her most recent hit, and it showed people of all ages seemed to love White. In fact, she had the hosting gig Saturday Night Live because of her younger fans, who started a Facebook campaign to get her on the show.

Barry Monush says White had a certain coolness factor to it. “There’s just something about her that people are on her side, and they love her in there kicking 90’s.”

But this long career has had a setback. She had been a widow since her husband died in 1981. And she outlived many people she knew and loved; in 2010, she chokes on an interview for Inside the actors’ studio when the conversation turned to the other three Golden Girls, who are all deceased. “You cut off three members of your family and you never get over it,” she said.

Despite this sadness, White almost always kept things funny and upbeat. In a memoir, White wrote that humor is about rhythm. And she has had exceptional timing in her individual performances, and with her entire career.

It has helped her roll with the punches over the decades and made her popular and beloved in her 20s to 90s.