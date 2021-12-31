Peninsula musician looks to 2022

PORT TOWNSEND – The new album “Sing Your Song” is both a gift and a prayer for our well-being, said Keeth Apgar.

His musical ensemble, The Harmonica Pocket, released this record during another difficult year for performers.

With a rare live appearance taking place today during Port Townsend’s First Night festivities, Apgar seeks to spread a message about loving life and being yourself.

“This record, for me, is a very uplifting and upbeat record,” Apgar said in an interview this week from his Marrowstone Island studio. “It’s happy, it’s fun. These are heavy moments. Children have also been very affected by this pandemic. ”

“Sing Your Song”, available on www.harmonicapocket.com/store and on the main music distribution platforms, it has 13 tracks, ranging from the dizzying “Everything is Everywhere” to “One Two I Love You”, “Ukulele Lullaby” and the Pocket Harmonica interpretation of “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King.

The message of that last song is still very relevant to Apgar. It speaks to society, families and young people, he thinks, and it’s a crossover: you can play “Stand By Me” in a bar, Apgar said, and you can definitely play it for the kids. .

The new album from The Harmonica Pocket features Apgar’s wife, singer Nala Walla, and their 10-year-old son Montana, along with musicians Johnny Bregar, Tom Gilhuley and Kevin Rapillo, a well-known percussionist from Nashville.

But today, in his 3-hour set that kicks off First Night inside the Cotton Building, 607 Water St., Apgar will step up as a solo performer.

“I have a bunch of stuff up my sleeve,” he promised.

“I’m going to do wa-wa guitar solos,” in addition to playing ukuleles, bass, and harmonica, “and I’ve got a bunch of surprises that I’m literally going to throw at the audience,” that he hopes to be the young, the old and everyone in between.

“Sing Your Song” is Apgar’s eighth album; her records for children and families include three Parents’ Choice winners, “Sundrops” (2015), “Apple Apple” (2012) and “Ladybug One” (2008).

Adult Harmonica Pocket albums include “Underneath Your Umbrella” (2002), “Lemonbomb” (1997), and “The Humans and the Robins” (1996).

Asked about his target audience for this new version, “I say zero to grandma. If you want a more serious answer, 2-10, ”added Apgar.

Each month, Apgar hosts interactive ‘Sing-a-ling’ programs for families through the Port Townsend Library website. These are booked until May, and links to free online history and music times – including 10:30 a.m. on January 20 – can be found at www.ptpubliclibrary.org.

Apgar’s Sing-a-ling, said Melody Weaver, director of the library, is a mix of Mary Poppins, Mister Rogers and “Reading Rainbow,” which combines early literacy, music and unwavering love. for nature.

“He is a treasure for our community,” she added.

Apgar has been recording his own music since he was a teenager with a four-track machine. Around 2005, he went to a neighbor’s house to borrow a tool; he was invited for tea. It was on this day that he met his neighbor’s friend, who worked in a kindergarten. She invited Apgar and Walla to come and play music, and the pair were a hit.

“I discovered that it was very inspiring to spend time with children… when they are 4 or 5 years old, they are in this magical state. I like to go there and lie on my stomach and discover things, ”said Apgar.

With his music, he hopes to return this inspiration. His songs offer sweet reminders: don’t forget to come out and play, whenever you have the chance. And say what’s in your heart.

Yet 2021 “has definitely been a difficult year – with a lot of freebies too. Lots of creative time, ”said the singer-songwriter.

Highlights included making a video for “Sand Song” on a sunny beach on Marrowstone Island last summer.

Apgar’s friend Gabe Van Lelyveld produced the music video, a musical featuring swimming and sand getting into sandwiches, hair and various clothes: www.youtube.com/watch?v=tzlocxwq5zm.

Apgar has said he is at a crossroads in 2022. Live performances are still too few and he can only last very long on his savings.

“I have to figure out how to turn my creative energy and start earning a living wage again,” he said.

“There’s a lot of heartache, a lot of emotions wrapped up in it – to come to terms with it and also dream big. I have some ideas for some companies that I could put some energy into ”, while still hoping to replay live shows.

“I can’t wait to get through this uncomfortable and unstable time,” said Apgar.

“I can’t wait to break through, to see what happens next; see what blooms in the spring.

Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



