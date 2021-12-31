Legendary American actress Betty White dies just before her 100th birthday

Legendary American actress Betty White has died less than three weeks before her 100th birthday, her agent has confirmed.

“Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever,” said Jeff Witjas.

Making his radio debut in the 1930s, White was a television star in his sixties with Emmy-winning roles on the sitcoms The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, before becoming a pop culture phenomenon in his 80s and 90s.

Playing on his impending sympathy, White still starred in a TV sitcom, Hot in Cleveland, at age 92 until it was canceled in 2014.

She said her longevity was the result of good health, good fortune and love for her job.

“It’s amazing that I’m still in this business and you still support me,” she said at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

“It’s amazing that you can stay in a career for so long and people still support you. I wish they would do that at home.”

Upon hearing the news of White’s death, US President Joe Biden said, “It’s a shame. She was a lovely woman.”

First Lady Jill Biden said: “Who didn’t love Betty White? We are so sad over her death.”

White intended to celebrate its 100th anniversary with an event featuring a host of American stars including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Clint Eastwood and Morgan Freeman.

Betty Marion White was born January 17, 1922 in Oak Park, Illinois, and her family moved to Los Angeles during the Great Depression, where she attended Beverly Hills High School.

A pioneer in television

White began her career in radio entertainment in the late 1930s and in 1939 she made her television debut singing on an channel in Los Angeles.

After serving in the American Women’s Voluntary Service, which aided the American effort during World War II, she was a regular on Hollywood on Television, a five-hour daily live variety show, in 1949.

A few years later, she became a female television pioneer, co-founding a production company and co-creator, producer and star of the 1950s sitcom Life With Elizabeth.

In the 1960s and early 1970s, White was seen regularly on television, hosting the cover of the annual Rose Parade tournament and appearing in game shows such as Match Game and Password. She married Passwordhost Allen Ludden, her third and last husband, in 1963.

White reached a new level of success on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, playing the host of a work-from-home TV show, the sneaky and vigorous Sue Ann Nivens. White won the Emmy Awards for Best Supporting Actress in 1975 and 1976.

She won another Emmy in 1986 for The Golden Girls, a sitcom about four older women living together in Miami and featuring an age range rarely highlighted on American television.

White was also nominated for an Emmy six other times for her portrayal of the sweet, naive and silly widow Rose Nylund from the Midwest in the series, which ran from 1985 to 1992 and was one of the series. the best rated of its time.

America’s Most Trusted Celebrity

By 2009, she was becoming ubiquitous with more frequent television appearances and a role in Sandra Bullock’s film The Proposal.

She starred in a popular Snickers candy commercial that aired during the Super Bowl, taking a brutal hit in a mud puddle during a soccer game.

A young fan started a campaign on Facebook to have White as the host of Saturday Night Live and she ended up appearing in every sketch of the series and won another Emmy for it.

The Associated Press voted her Artist of the Year in 2010, and a 2011 Reuters / Ipsos poll found the then 89-year-old White to be America’s most popular and trusted celebrity with a 86% favor rating.

White’s witty and cheeky demeanor came in handy as the host of Betty White’s Off Their Rockers, a hidden camera show in which older actors played pranks on younger ones.

“Who would have dreamed that I would not only be so healthy, but that I would always be invited to work? White said in a 2015 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“It’s the privilege to still have work to do, it’s such a privilege.”

White, who had no children, worked for animal causes. She once turned down a role in the movie As Good As You Get due to a scene in which a dog was thrown into a garbage chute.

Betty White accepts the legendary award at the TV Land Awards at the Saban Theater in April 2015. ( AP: Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP, File )

