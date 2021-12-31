Connect with us

Entertainment

Betty White Dead at 99, Hollywood Pays Tribute

Published

6 seconds ago

on

By

 


“The world is different now,” wrote Ryan Reynolds.

Hollywood mourns the death of Betty White, who died on Friday at the age of 99.

According to TMZ, the legendary actress died at her home on Friday morning. His passing came weeks before what would have been his 100th birthday. The whites were to be 100 years old on January 17th.

Following the sad news, celebrities took to social media to respond to White’s death. The stars paid tribute to the “Golden Girls” actress by sharing touching tributes, praising her “incredible” life, career and legacy.


Getty

Betty White Shares Secret to 100 Happy Years of Life: “Lucky to be So Healthy”

See the story

Actor Ryan Reynolds, who starred alongside White in “The Proposal,” tweeted, “The world is different now. She was good at defying expectations. She managed to grow very old and in a way. another, not old enough. We will miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. “

Actor and comedian Henry Winkler wrote that it is “very difficult to absorb” that White has passed, adding: “Thank you for [your] your humor, your warmth and your activism … Rest now and say hello to Bill. “

Ellen DeGeneres took to Twitter, writing, “What an amazing life. I’m grateful for every second I was able to spend with Betty White. I send love to her family, friends and all of us. . “

Actress Debra Messing wrote that she “grew up looking and being delighted with” White. “She was playful, daring and smart,” she tweeted, adding, “We all knew that day would come, but that didn’t take away the sense of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the angels. . “

Likewise, Oscar winner Viola Davis said, “RIP Betty White! Dude, I thought you would live forever. You dug a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace. You won your wings. “

Meanwhile, actress Halle Berry tweeted: “Thanks for being a friend, Betty! Your AMAZING legacy lives on forever. You set the standard for so many to follow. May you rest in everlasting peace, our golden daughter forever. “


Getty

2021 Emmy Awards: Most Viral Moments of the Night

See the story

Former “SNL” and late-night host Seth Meyers also mourned White’s death on Twitter. “RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I have ever seen receive a standing ovation at the after party,” he tweeted. “A party she ordered a vodka and a hot dog at and stayed until the end.

“What a life and thank you Mrs. White for all the laughs and love… your job is done here. Rest well,” comedian Loni Love tweeted, while “Star Trek” star George Takei wrote. : “Our National Treasure, Betty White, passed away just before her 100th birthday. Our beloved Sue Ann Nivens, Rose Nylund, has joined the skies to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor and charm. loss to all of us. She will be sorely missed. “

“WWHL” host Andy Cohen wrote, “Tonight we will be raising A LOT of glasses at Betty White’s WONDERFUL legacy !!!”

As for comedian Kathy Griffin, she shared a seven-part Twitter thread, recalling some of her fond memories of White, including the first time she met the “Golden Girls” star. In the last tweet of the thread, Griffin wrote, “No matter how long this world continues to spin, there will only be one Betty White.”

Meanwhile, in a statement to PEOPLEWhite’s friend and agent Jeff Witjas said: “Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly, just like the animal world she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared moving on because she had always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.

See how Hollywood is honoring White on social media in the articles below.

Waiting for your permission to load Instagram media.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://toofab.com/2021/12/31/betty-white-dead-at-99-hollywood-pays-tribute/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: