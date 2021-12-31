Entertainment
Betty White Dead at 99, Hollywood Pays Tribute
“The world is different now,” wrote Ryan Reynolds.
Hollywood mourns the death of Betty White, who died on Friday at the age of 99.
According to TMZ, the legendary actress died at her home on Friday morning. His passing came weeks before what would have been his 100th birthday. The whites were to be 100 years old on January 17th.
Following the sad news, celebrities took to social media to respond to White’s death. The stars paid tribute to the “Golden Girls” actress by sharing touching tributes, praising her “incredible” life, career and legacy.
Getty
Betty White Shares Secret to 100 Happy Years of Life: “Lucky to be So Healthy”
See the story
Actor Ryan Reynolds, who starred alongside White in “The Proposal,” tweeted, “The world is different now. She was good at defying expectations. She managed to grow very old and in a way. another, not old enough. We will miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. “
Actor and comedian Henry Winkler wrote that it is “very difficult to absorb” that White has passed, adding: “Thank you for [your] your humor, your warmth and your activism … Rest now and say hello to Bill. “
Ellen DeGeneres took to Twitter, writing, “What an amazing life. I’m grateful for every second I was able to spend with Betty White. I send love to her family, friends and all of us. . “
Actress Debra Messing wrote that she “grew up looking and being delighted with” White. “She was playful, daring and smart,” she tweeted, adding, “We all knew that day would come, but that didn’t take away the sense of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the angels. . “
Likewise, Oscar winner Viola Davis said, “RIP Betty White! Dude, I thought you would live forever. You dug a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace. You won your wings. “
Meanwhile, actress Halle Berry tweeted: “Thanks for being a friend, Betty! Your AMAZING legacy lives on forever. You set the standard for so many to follow. May you rest in everlasting peace, our golden daughter forever. “
Getty
2021 Emmy Awards: Most Viral Moments of the Night
See the story
Former “SNL” and late-night host Seth Meyers also mourned White’s death on Twitter. “RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I have ever seen receive a standing ovation at the after party,” he tweeted. “A party she ordered a vodka and a hot dog at and stayed until the end.
“What a life and thank you Mrs. White for all the laughs and love… your job is done here. Rest well,” comedian Loni Love tweeted, while “Star Trek” star George Takei wrote. : “Our National Treasure, Betty White, passed away just before her 100th birthday. Our beloved Sue Ann Nivens, Rose Nylund, has joined the skies to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor and charm. loss to all of us. She will be sorely missed. “
“WWHL” host Andy Cohen wrote, “Tonight we will be raising A LOT of glasses at Betty White’s WONDERFUL legacy !!!”
As for comedian Kathy Griffin, she shared a seven-part Twitter thread, recalling some of her fond memories of White, including the first time she met the “Golden Girls” star. In the last tweet of the thread, Griffin wrote, “No matter how long this world continues to spin, there will only be one Betty White.”
Meanwhile, in a statement to PEOPLEWhite’s friend and agent Jeff Witjas said: “Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly, just like the animal world she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared moving on because she had always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.
See how Hollywood is honoring White on social media in the articles below.
The world is different now. She was good at defying expectations. She managed to get very old and somehow not old enough. I miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS
– Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021
@VancityReynolds
1) Betty Blanche. Where do I start? I’ve known her for a long time, but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited that she was in. the show. I accidentally parked in his parking space that day. she enters
– Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 31, 2021
@kathygriffin
Betty White: I find it hard to absorb you are no longer there .. But the memories of your deLIGHT
are .. Thank you for your humor, warmth and activism ..
Rest now and say hello to Bill
– Henry Winkler (@ hwinkler4real) December 31, 2021
@ hwinkler4real
What an exceptional life.
I’m grateful for every second I was able to spend with Betty White.
Send love to family, friends and all of us.
– Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021
@TheEllenShow
RIP Betty White! Man, I thought you would live forever. You have made a huge hole in this world which will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace. you won your wings https://t.co/7wpeLHgySy
– Viola Davis (@violadavis) December 31, 2021
@violadavis
Betty Blanche. Oh nooooooon. I grew up looking at her and being delighted by her. She was playful, daring and intelligent. We all knew that day would come, but that didn’t take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the angels.
– Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 31, 2021
@DebraMessing
RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I have ever seen, received a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hot dog and stayed until the end.
– Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021
@sethmeyers
Our National Treasure, Betty White, passed away just before her 100th birthday. Our beloved Sue Ann Nivens, Rose Nylund, has joined the skies to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor and charm. A great loss for all of us. She will be sorely missed.
– George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021
@GeorgeTakei
Thanks for being a friend, Betty! Your AMAZING heritage lives on forever. You set the standard for so many people to follow. May you rest in everlasting peace our golden daughter forever. pic.twitter.com/6tJaaFmLoO
– Halle Berry (@halleberry) December 31, 2021
@Halle Berry
A sad way to end an already sad year. Beloved Betty White has passed away at the age of 99, just weeks away from her 100th birthday. I have had the privilege of interviewing Betty several times, but this conversation has always marked me. We will miss you, Betty. https://t.co/Q2RkVQUcT9
– Katie Couric (@katiecouric) December 31, 2021
@katiecouric
Tonight we will be raising A LOT of WONDERFUL heirloom Betty White glasses !!!
– Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 31, 2021
@Andy
99 years here and millions of laughs left behind. Quite fantastic. pic.twitter.com/usm2P9y9cR
– Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 31, 2021
@ava
Betty
– ALL RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) December 31, 2021
@lizzo
Rest in peace my sweet Betty. My God, how bright the sky must be right now.
– Valérie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) December 31, 2021
@Wolfiesmom
I already hated and was meant to hate for ALWAYS 2021 because it took my mom.
Now it’s taken #BettyWhite the last day of the fucking year ?!
Hate is not a strong enough word.
Abhor doesn’t even do it.
Thin. Just SHIT!
– yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 31, 2021
@YNB
What a life and thank you Mrs. White for all the laughs and love .. your job is done here. Sleep well. https://t.co/6NUafi1KWK
– Loni Amour (@LoniLove) December 31, 2021
@LoniLove
Sorry to hear that @BettyMWhite spent. I loved his comedic spirit and endearing charm. She was definitely a sweetheart of the world and a gift to the entertainment world.
– William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 31, 2021
@WilliamShatner
Another brilliant talent has made his transition. I had the pleasure of meeting Betty White and shared some giggles with her. May she rest in well-deserved peace.
– Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 31, 2021
@Dionne Warwick
A spirit of kindness and hope. Betty White was loved very much because of who she was and how she embraced a life well lived. His smile. His sense of humor. Its basic decency. Our world would be better if more followed his example. It decreases with his death.
– Dan Rather (andDanRather) December 31, 2021
AndDanRather
NOT BETTY WHITE
– michelle face (@michellevisage) December 31, 2021
@michellevisage
Yall, with the passing of #BettyWhite we have lost one of the best humans ever!
– LeVar Burton (@levarburton) December 31, 2021
@levarburton
– Mike The Situation (@ItsTheSituation) December 31, 2021
@ItsTheSituation
Fuck … RIP Betty White
– Jay Pharoah (@JayPharoah) December 31, 2021
@JayPharoah
she was always the moment.
Thanks for being a friend. pic.twitter.com/LKXfUsbqq9
– rachel zegler (she / she) (@rachelzegler) December 31, 2021
@rachelzegler
My response to anything under the sun, like What didn’t you do in the job you always wanted to do? is Robert Redford.
– Betty Blanche
– Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) December 31, 2021
@zeldawilliams
Dude, 2021, you just couldn’t escape without another punch in the face, could you? So sad to hear that comedy legend Betty White has passed away. It’s hard to imagine a world without it. It will be a much less funny place, that’s for sure. RIP Genius Betty. https://t.co/7oFn6q5jWI
-Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 31, 2021
@paulfeig
Betty
– Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) December 31, 2021
@ArianaDeBose
