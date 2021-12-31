Winnie-the-Pooh and other works will enter the public domain tomorrowExBulletin

On January 1, 2022, thousands of creative works will fall into the public domain in the United States, including famous creations like Winnie-the-Pooh, Bambi, and a wealth of ancient sound recordings.

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

With the New Year, a new crop of books, films and music is falling into the public domain. Most of the older works of art have copyright protection for 95 years in this country and then they are pretty much a fair game that the public can freely enjoy and exploit. And tomorrow, that includes two of the most recognizable characters in children’s literature – Winnie-the-Pooh and Bambi.

Jennifer Jenkins heads the Center for the Study of the Public Domain at Duke University, and she’s joining us now to talk more about it. Welcome.

JENNIFER JENKINS: Thank you very much for inviting me.

MCCAMMON: What does it really mean for some of these works and characters like Bambi and Winnie-the-Pooh to enter the public domain? What is becoming a fair game?

JENKINS: So Disney still has the copyright to its most recent films, for example Winnie the Pooh. Now they also have marks for using, for example, the words Winnie-the-Pooh as a mark. We’re not talking about sticking Disney’s Winnie-the-Pooh on a backpack, pajamas, or lunchbox. We’re talking about this literary work, this sweet 1926 AA Milne book. It’s in the public domain, and we can all revisit, reinvent, write our own version.

MCCAMMON: And for the first time, as I understand it, sound recordings are also entering the public domain. And we’re not just talking about music and lyrics, but specific recordings of songs. What are the titles to which we will now have access?

JENKINS: We’re talking about every sound recording from before 1923 – from the advent of sound recording technology to the beginning of jazz and blues. There are recordings of songs about women’s suffrage – for example, the song “She’s Good Enough To Be Your Baby’s Mother And She’s Good Enough To Vote With You”.

(FROM THE SONG, “SHE IS GOOD ENOUGH TO BE THE MOTHER OF YOUR BABY AND SHE IS GOOD ENOUGH TO VOTE WITH YOU”)

ANNA CHANDLER: (singing) No man is taller than his mother. No man is half as good.

JENKINS: There are a lot of songs on Prohibition, including one by Bert Williams, who was the first African American star on Broadway to break through the color barrier and get a starring role on Broadway. So he has a hilarious song – it’s fantastic – called “Everybody Wants A Key To My Cellar”.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “EVERYBODY WANTS A KEY TO MY CELLAR”)

BERT WILLIAMS: (singing) Down in my basement, down in my basement, I’ve changed everything.

JENKINS: But also just the vocals you can hear – over a century old – on those rough recordings – you have to listen to “Crazy Blues” by Mamie Smith. She was one of the first African American singers to record the blues and, boy, can she sing. She is incredible.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “CRAZY BLUES”)

GRANNY SMITH: (Singing) I can’t sleep at night. I can’t eat a bite.

MCCAMMON: What’s the biggest cultural impact, I guess, of having all this work in the public domain? I mean, we’ll learn a lot about the history of these works. And what becomes possible in terms of creating new works of art?

JENKINS: We all rely on the past. And I think that’s a great example of the kind of creativity the public domain allows to watch last year what happened after “The Great Gatsby” of 1925 entered the public domain. We had a prequel on Nick. His name was “Nick”. Because it always happens, there was a zombie version. It was called “The Great Gatsby Undead” (laughs). And Florence Welch from Florence and the Machine is even writing a musical version. So these are all kinds of creative adaptations and reuses that the public domain allows, and I’m really looking forward to seeing what happens this year.

MCCAMMON: It sounds fascinating – it looks like endless possibilities. Jennifer Jenkins is director of the Center for the Study of the Public Domain. Thank you very much for joining us and happy new year.

JENKINS: Happy New Year to you. It was a pleasure to talk to you. Thank you very much for having me.

(MUSIC EXTRACT)

