This trip was beyond my wildest imagination, I’m hungrier than ever





Ranveer Singh, who made his Bollywood debut with “Band Baaja Baaraat” in 2010, recently completed his ten years in the industry. In a recent interview, the “83” actor spoke about his journey in showbiz and his “fulfilling” journey beyond his wildest imagination. He said he was grateful for having had the opportunity to work with the best filmmakers, to show his repertoire as an actor, to explore his own craft in various genres and to show his versatility. Speaking to IANS, Ranveer said I have accomplished a decade and this journey has exceeded my wildest imagination. I’m so grateful that I even got the chance to be an actor and filled with gratitude every day. It’s surreal for me to think I’m living my dream, I’m so grateful for the opportunities, I appreciate them hugely. Calling his journey a fulfilling one, actor Simmba added that he was a different person 10 years ago. When he started his career with ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ it became an overnight success and he felt like he could do it all. But over the years he began to gain more experience. As he evolved as a person, he realized that he knew nothing because he felt that this profession of actor and performance was limitless. Developing further, Singh said he was “hungrier than ever” and wanted to work with new voices, new genres, new filmmakers, and want new challenges. I am working with Karan Johar for the first time, Alia for the second time – to collaborate with these great talents – I am very excited about the films to come, Ranveer added. Image source: SpotboyE archive, Instagram / ranveersingh

