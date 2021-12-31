Ryan Reynolds, Valerie Bertinelli, Henry Winkler and more pay tribute to Betty White





Ryan Reynolds posted a loving tribute to his longtime friend and “The Proposal” partner, who died on Friday at the age of 99.

“The world is different now,” Reynolds wrote. “She was good at defying expectations. She managed to get very old and somehow not old enough. We will miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

Valerie Bertinelli, co-star of White’s “Hot in Cleveland” wrote, “Rest in peace, sweet Betty. My God, how bright the sky must be right now.”

Actress Kathy Griffin wrote that White always accepts it.

“She treated me like we were at the same club or something,” Griffin tweeted in a long thread on White, “She actually treated me like an equal in the gurrrl comedy world. She was as strong and funny as she was gentle and wise … and no matter how long this world continues to spin, there will only be one Betty White. “ The Martin Luther King Jr. Center thanked White for “being a friend.” Andy Cohen, who’s set to host a New Years special with Anderson Cooper on CNN on Friday, tweeted: “Tonight we’ll be raising A LOT of glasses to Betty White’s WONDERFUL legacy !!!” Actress Debra Messing wrote: “Betty White. Oh noooooooon. I grew up looking at her and being delighted with her. She was playful, bold and intelligent. We all knew that day would come but that didn’t take away not the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the angels. “ Actor George Takei wrote: “Our national treasure, Betty White, passed away just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, joined the skies to delight the stars with her style, her humor and her inimitable charm. A great loss to all of us. She will be sadly missed. “ GLAAD took to Twitter to congratulate White for his support of the LGBTQ + community. “We are heartbroken by the death of Betty White, a longtime friend of GLAAD and supporter of LGBTQ equality and acceptance. Our hearts go out to her loved ones and fans.” The Television Academy remembered the five-time Emmy winner on the organization’s official Twitter account. Actor Henry Winkler wrote: “Betty White: I[t] is very difficult to absorb, you are no longer there. “ The official Comedy Central Twitter page posted: “Betty White showed the funny guy is ageless.” Author Roxane Gay wrote: “RIP to Betty White who was lovely, delicious, hilarious, talented and trouble free for 99.9 years.” Actor and director Marlon Wayans paid tribute to Facebook. This woman … beyond talent … smile … wit. I swear I thought she would live forever, “Wayans wrote.” And, she will live. Through his work, his smile, his joie de vivre. May we all live “A Betty White Life”.

