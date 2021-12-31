11 places to celebrate New Years in Northwest Florida





FORT WALTON BEACH From fireworks to falling bullets, Northwest Florida has plenty of places to be a little more saying goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022. Here are 11 places to ring for New Years Eve in Destin, Fort Walton Beach, and other towns in the Panhandle. 1. New Years Eve Celebration at HarborWalk Villages HarborWalk Village will bring its signature festivities, live music and free fireworks in 2022 with a New Years Eve celebration along Destin Harbor at 34 Harbor Boulevard. Flash Flood will begin the celebration with music at 7:00 p.m., followed by headliner The A-Town A-List at 9:30 p.m. A countdown will ensue for the Midnight Ball and the fireworks display. . Following:New Years Eve, dinner parties in Northwest Florida: where to ring in 2022 Related:Penguin Plunge ‘n Paddle on New Years Day Benefits Healing Warriors 2. Baytowne Countdown Celebrate the New Year with the family at the Baytowne Wharfs Village Celebration with not one, but two fireworks at 8 p.m. and midnight at 9100 Baytowne Boulevard, Miramar Beach. The evening will include activities for the kids, such as face painting and live music by DJ Vladir from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the main stage and 1 More Song from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on the stage at the Events Square. Children 20 and under must be accompanied by a legal guardian after 10 p.m. 3. Kiss It Goodbye: NYE Countdown & Drag Show The Sound Caf + Enlightened Studios will host a queer New Years Eve event with PFLAG (Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) with a drag show by Lux Vaiyanet and the Haus of Delphinium with musical guest Liquid L & Solar Gypsy. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. The entrance fee is $ 10. Guests will receive PFLAG gifts and have the opportunity to win door prizes. 4. New Years Eve party at Vibe nightclub Say goodbye to 2021 with the Vibe Tribe at Vibe Nightclub with a $ 5,000 balloon drop. The Vibe Nightclub and Lounge is located at 116 Perry Ave. SE, Fort Walton Beach. 5. McGuires New Year Celebration Go Irish for New Years Eve at the McGuires Irish Pub, 33 US Highway 98 E., Destin. The evening will feature live music from Cormac McGuinness and 12Eleven, as well as a free champagne toast at midnight. 6. New Year at the Block Celebrate New Years Eve at The Block without a blanket for live music. Celebrate 2022 with gifts, appetizers, door prizes, a champagne toast and a total of $ 3,000 in midnight balloons. 7. New Year’s fireworks on the beach Celebrate the start of a New Year at The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island and count down to the fireworks on the beach. Watch them in one of The Boardwalks restaurants or spread out along the beach and watch them light up the night sky. 8. New Years Eve party at Ricks on the Island Enjoy a family New Years Eve party at Ricks on the Island, 1318 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE. The evening will feature live music from BT Turner and Preston Hoffman & Family. The evening will include a complimentary champagne toast, a Low Country shrimp boil and games. 9. New Years Eve beach ball drop at Pier Park The flagship Visit Panama City Beachs event returns at Pier Park, 600 Pier Park Drive, Panama City Beach. The New Years Eve Beach Ball Drop features live entertainment, fireworks, a kids’ ball drop with 10,000 inflatable beach balls and, of course, the main event! Celebrate the New Year as a giant LED-lit beach ball descends from the 80-foot celebration tower. The evening will include family activities at 5:30 p.m., a Barry Fish Band show at 5:35 p.m., a kids’ countdown at 7:30 p.m., a beach ball at 8 p.m., a Will Thompson Band show at 8 p.m. 3:15 p.m., The Celebrity All-Star Band’s performance at 10 p.m., leading up to the midnight countdown with fireworks. 10. New Year Celebration at the Hub on 30A Celebrate the New Years with a little football at the Hub on 30A, 7000 E. County Highway 30A, Santa Rosa Beach. The family gathering place with food and shopping will have College Bowl Games on its Jumbotron starting at 10 a.m. 11. New Year’s Eve fireworks at Pensacola Beach Keep your eyes on the Pensacola Beach skies this New Years Eve for a free fireworks display along the Pensacola Beach boardwalk. At the stroke of midnight, a dazzling play of light, provided by the Beach Chamber, will take place overlooking the Strait of Santa Rosa from the Pensacola Beach promenade.

