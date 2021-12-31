See Bollywood through the lens of history





Arts and culture shape the way we think, imagine and create. Thus, their media coverage becomes important to amplify the world of ideas and dialogue amid the swamp of popular entertainment.

This is exactly what Uday Bhatia of the Mint, winner of the 2019 Ramnath Goenka Prize in the Arts, Culture and Entertainment category, did, questioning the portrayal of historical figures in films and the need to mythologize them. In her report, How Bollywood Rewrites History, Bhatia explores how the historical epic return to Hindi cinema has raised questions about accuracy and intention. At a time when Padmavaat, Kesari and Mannikarnika were courting controversy, and with Panipat and Tanaji on the verge of release, Bhatias’ reporting examined how the story was reimagined in the movies. Watching historical Hindi films from the past five to six years, Bhatia observed a pattern of falsifying and selective reading of history. The tale of foreigners against patriots and this combustible mix of warmongering and religious iconography through historical events has been reflected in Hindi films, he says. Getting the right historical arguments was one of the main challenges Bhatia faced when writing his report. I was trying to argue about historical correctness and reading real history while having only a layman’s knowledge on the subject. It has been helpful to have experts like Rana Safvi, Katherine Schofield, Mannu Pillai and Rajesh Devraj, he adds. Bhatia hopes her play has created some level of awareness about the kind of stories Hindi cinema is now telling and serving the interest of. Why do they tell the stories in a special way? Who is thrown? Which stories are excluded? Which communities are featured and which people are vilified? While there hasn’t been a change in the type of movies made, there are more questions about movies today than a few years ago. I hope that after this article, and others like this, the directors of these films will be subjected to some kind of scrutiny, he says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/looking-at-bollywood-through-lens-of-history-7700688/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos