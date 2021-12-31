Tributes to iconic actress Betty White, who died aged 99

Betty White, the pioneering actress and beloved entertainment personality, has passed away at the age of 99.

His death was reported by TMZ, who said law enforcement sources informed them that White died today (December 31) at her home in Brentwood, Calif. His death would be of natural cause.

LAPD spokesperson Mike Lopez told the New York Post that officers responded to a radio call this morning at around 9:30 a.m. regarding an investigation into a natural death at the actor’s home.

His agent and close friend Jeff Witjas later confirmed the news to People magazine.

“Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas said in a statement. “I will miss her terribly, just like the animal world she loved so much.”

Witjas added: “I don’t think Betty was ever afraid to die because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.

White, who is probably best known for her role as Rose Nylund on the American TV sitcom. Golden girls, was preparing to celebrate its 100th anniversary in a few weeks, on January 17th.

The eight-time Emmy winner held the record for the longest television career of any artist – debuting in 1939 when the medium was just an experiment and appearing as a much sought-after actress, host and guest. up to 90 years.

Born January 17, 1922 in Oak Park, Illinois, Betty Marion White, an only daughter, moved with her parents, Horace White, electrical engineer and housewife Tess Curts White, to Los Angeles during the Great Depression, a few years after her birth.

Her first gig on television was at age 17, just a month after graduating from Beverly Hills High School in 1939 – singing “The Merry Widow” on a local channel. This appearance took place months before the medium was presented to the masses at the New York World’s Fair.

White took a hiatus from television during World War II, working in the U.S. Women’s Volunteer Services and briefly marrying a fighter pilot named Dick Barker, but returned to the small screen in the late 1940s with a few small roles on a local station.

Her first major role was as the co-host of a daytime talk show. Hollywood on TV, where she occupied five and a half hours of airtime, six days a week, with celebrity interviews, skits and live commercials.

In 1952, White co-created and starred in a Saturday night sitcom titled Llive with elizabeth– becoming one of the few female television producers and earning her first Emmy nomination.

She continued to pioneer in front of and behind the camera with the short lived NBC talk show The Betty White Show in 1954. A few stations in the southern United States threatened to withdraw the show because it included black tap dancer Arthur Duncan in the cast, but White told them to “live with it.”

She then became a regular guest on game shows in the 1960s – where she met her third and final husband, Password host Allen Ludden, whom she married until her death in 1981.

However, White will be best remembered for her roles as a stage thief on two pioneering sitcoms – as the host of a man-hungry cooking show Sue Ann Nivens on the The Mary Tyler Moore Show in the 70s and sweet boob Rose Nylund on Golden girls in the 80s.

Several other short-lived sitcoms followed in the late ’90s, but her biggest role probably came in her Twilight Years, embracing a larger-than-life version of herself on various talk shows and game shows. himself. She played in everything from 30 Rock and Community at Noddy and Love glory and beauty.

White continued to work in television, appearing in films and television shows. She took on the role of Elka Ostrovsky inHot in Cleveland in 2010. The show starred Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves and Wendie Malick as three LA best friends who land in Cleveland after attempting to fly to Paris.

White played the role of the keeper of the house in which the three friends live. The arrival of the three women rekindled the character’s life and plunged her back into the dating world at age 80. Prior to that, in 2009, White starred in Proposalalongside Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds.

In 2010, White fans started a Facebook campaign called “Betty White to Host SNL (Please)”. After nearly half a million people signed up, she quickly became the oldest person to ever host the famous late-night skit show at age 88 and won her seventh Emmy for the performance.

White has been nominated three times for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series in 2011, 2012 and 2013. She has won the first two times. Throughout her long career, she has been nominated for 21 Primetime Emmys, with five wins in total.

A number of people from the entertainment world have taken to social media to pay tribute to White.

On Twitter, Dionne Warwick wrote: “Another brilliant talent has made her transition. I had the pleasure of meeting Betty White and shared some giggles with her. May she rest in well-deserved peace.

“Our national treasure, Betty White, passed away just before her 100th birthday,” Star trek actor George Takei said. “Our beloved Sue Ann Nivens, Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her unmistakable style, humor and charm. A great loss to all of us. She will be sorely missed.

Seth Meyers added, “RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I have ever seen receive a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hot dog and stayed until end.

Ryan Seacrest, who learned of White’s death as he prepared to host Dick Clark’s New Years Eve in Times Square in New York City, wrote: “We all in Times Square and the world mourn the loss of Betty White. She was a television pioneer that paved the way for so many people. Beyond that, she showed us what you can accomplish in a lifetime through kindness and humor. Rest in peace to a true American icon.

“RIP Betty White! Man, I thought you would live forever. You have made a huge hole in this world which will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace. You’ve won your wings, ”said Viola Davis.

YouTube personality Jack CouRage Dunlop added, “Betty White was everyone’s grandmother. What a brilliant career and life. Rest in peace.”

