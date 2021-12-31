UK pays tribute to COVID scientists and doctors, Bond actor Daniel Craig





Actor Daniel Craig poses on the red carpet at the German premiere of the James Bond movie “Specter” 007 in Berlin, Germany on October 28, 2015. REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

LONDON, Dec.31 (Reuters) – Britain has recognized scientists and medical leaders at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19 in Queen Elizabeth’s annual list of New Year’s honors, while that James Bond actor Daniel Craig received the same award as his famous on-screen character. Craig, who stepped down from the role of the fictitious British spy after five outings following the release of “No Time to Die” this year, has been appointed Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George (CMG) in recognition of his exceptional contribution to film. Bond was also a CMG, so that honor means Craig has now matched all of his titles, having been named Honorary Commander of the Royal Navy in September. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Major honors were also bestowed on senior officials and others involved in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The chief medical officers of England, Scotland and Wales – Chris Whitty, Gregor Smith and Frank Atherton – have been appointed knights. There were also honors for assistant physicians for England, with Jonathan Van-Tam knighted and Jenny Harries made lady. The government’s chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, who had previously been knighted, was made a knight commander of the order of the bath. Awards were also given to those involved in vaccine production, including Rod MacKenzie, Director of Development at Pfizer (PFE.N), Sean Marett, Director of Business and Business at BioNTech (22UAy.DE) and Melanie Ivarsson, Director of development of Moderna. (MRNA.O). Cyclist Jason Kenny, who won his seventh gold at the Tokyo Olympics more than any other Briton, was also knighted. His wife Laura, who is the country’s most successful female Olympic athlete and became the first to win gold at three consecutive Games, received the ladies title. Among the 78 Olympians and Paralympians to be included in the list were gold medalist swimmer Adam Peaty and diver Tom Daley, who received OBEs. Emma Raducanu, who stunned the tennis world by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title with a US Open victory, was another sports figure to be honored with an MBE. Songwriter Bernie Taupin, best known for his collaborations with Elton John, including his 1997 rework of “Candle in the Wind” which John sang at Princess Diana’s funeral, received a CBE. There were also Ladies for Veteran actresses Joanna Lumley and Vanessa Redgrave for their services to theater, entertainment and charity. New Year’s Honors have been awarded since Queen Victoria’s reign in the 19th century and aim to recognize not only well-known personalities, but also people who have contributed to national life through often unrecognized work over the years. many years. “These recipients have inspired and entertained us and have given so much to their communities in the UK or in many cases around the world,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by Frances Kerry Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

