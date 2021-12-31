Betty White’s death sparks reaction from old and young in Hollywood – National





Celebrity reactions have poured in after beloved Hollywood star Betty White died on Friday at the age of 99, just weeks away from her 100th birthday. The comedians, old and young, remembered theDaddy's Girls star, having worked alongside or inspired by his pioneering comedy. Read more: Hollywood icon Betty White has died at 99 Comedian Steve Martin remembers a time in 1974 when he ran into White before making a first set at a club in Los Angeles, only to find out she was there to see him, not lead actor Linda. Ronstadt. "I was delighted," he said on Twitter. I loved Betty White, so I went to them: I'm very honored to meet you both. And then I said, isn't Linda great? She said: We have come to see you. I said, why? Because we heard you were funny. I was delighted. – Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 31, 2021 Comedian Seth Myers recalled that White was the only oneSaturday Night Live the host he's never seen receive a standing ovation at the show's afterparty. "A party where she ordered a vodka and a hot dog and stayed until the end," he tweeted. RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I have ever seen, received a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hot dog and stayed until the end. – Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021 Hosted WhiteSNL on May 8, 2010, with musical guest Jay-Z. At 88, she was the oldest actress to host the show at the time. Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds paid tribute to White in a tweet. "The world looks different now," he said. "She was excellent at defying expectations. She managed to get very old and, in a way, not old enough. The world is different now. She was good at defying expectations. She managed to get very old and somehow not old enough. I miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS – Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021 Reynolds had only exchanged jokes with White a day earlier. The two co-starred in the 2009 comedy Proposal and over a decade later, told People magazine that he "still can't get over his thing for me." Trending Stories Hollywood icon Betty White has died at 99

Ontario Reports Record New COVID-19 Cases With Over 16,700 Infections "I'm really sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to generate clicks," Reynolds tweeted, joking in response. I'm really sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks. https://t.co/xV8v2vVvXB – Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 30, 2021 White's death even sparked a reaction from US President Joe Biden, who told reporters: "It's a shame. "She was a lovely woman… 99 years old. As my mother would say, "God loves him. " A small but growing memorial on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has already begun to form White's star, a reporter tweeted. Memorial pushing to #BettyWhites Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame @KTLA @KTLAWeekendAM pic.twitter.com/pIRPY7Tik2 – mark mester (@mester_mark) December 31, 2021 Actress Kathy Griffin recalled White's support when she met her. "She treated me like we were at the same club or something," she tweeted. "She actually treated me as an equal in the world of gurrrl comedy… there will only be one Betty White." 7) and no matter how long this world continues to spin, there will only be one Betty White. – Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 31, 2021 Comedian Andy Richter first came into contact with White in 2010 when she was a guest on the game show.Pyramid,that he hosted. "The only thing she asked for all day was two bean and cheese burritos from Taco Bell," he tweeted. I hosted one of the many Pyramid game show reboot attempts in 2010 and Betty was a famous guest. The only thing she asked for all day was two bean and cheese burritos from Taco Bell. https://t.co/VZTcT2BQCm -Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) December 31, 2021 White has influenced many people in the entertainment industry, especially women, through his television career that spanned over 60 years. Writer Nancy Meyers, known for her romantic comedies like the movie Something must give, said on Instagram that White "changed her life." "She was the first person who made me believe I could be a writer," she wrote. "What a huge thing for another person to do. I bet there are hundreds of us she's helped over the years. Actress Reese Witherspoon is another who was inspired by White, tweeting that she "loved watching her characters who brought so much joy." "Thanks, Betty, for making us all laugh!" " So sad to hear of the passing of Betty White. I loved watching his characters who brought me so much joy. Thanks Betty for making us all laugh! https://t.co/iOkmHLrW21 – Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) December 31, 2021 © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

