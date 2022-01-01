Limited revelers return to Times Square to inaugurate 2022 | Entertainment

Entertainment
NEW YORK (AP) New York City braced itself to embrace the New Year and shed another pandemic-plagued year as it relaunched its annual New Years celebration in Times Square, after relaunching waived a public event last year.
It did so as an uneasy nation tried to show optimism that the worst days of the pandemic are now behind it, even as public health officials have warned Friday against unbridled celebrations amid the surge in omicron variant COVID-19 infections.
Mary Gonzalez stood a few feet behind a crowd, wanting to keep her distance from anyone unintentionally carrying the virus in the celebration.
I’m happy 2021 is over because it’s caused a lot of problems for everyone, said Gonzalez, who was visiting from Mexico City and wanted to soak up an American tradition. We hope 2022 will be much better than this year.
The city said it would limit the number of people it would let into Times Square to witness a 6-ton bullet, encrusted with nearly 2,700 Waterford crystals, descend above a crowd of about 15,000 in-person spectators far fewer than the tens of thousands of revelers who typically descend on the world-famous plaza to bask in the lights, the hype and the shower of confetti at the Nations’ flagship event on New Year’s Eve. New Year.
We are very happy to welcome visitors to Times Square again this New Years Eve, said Tom Harris, President of Times Square Alliance. Our goal is to have a safe and responsible event for the world to see.
The annual ball takes place on Fridays, as the clock strikes midnight and ushers in the New Year, an occasion typically commemorated with champagne, tinkling pints, cheerful hugs, and hopes for better times to come.
But 2022 begins exactly as the year before began with the pandemic darkening an already uncertain future.
Doubts have loomed over whether the city should cancel this year’s party, as the city released a record number of COVID-19 cases in the days leading up to it, even though some cities like Atlanta had decided to ‘cancel their own celebrations.
Last year’s bullet drop was closed to the public due to the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases in the United States have reached their highest level ever to over 265,000 per day on average. New York City reported a record number of new confirmed cases on Wednesday, nearly 44,000 and a similar number on Thursday, according to figures from New York state.
But Mayor Bill de Blasio, who will step down from surveillance of the nation’s most populous city at the stroke of midnight, said the festivities in Times Square would show the world New York City is pushing its way through it.
Officials said those attending the show should wear masks and show proof of vaccination. Organizers had initially hoped more than 50,000 revelers could join us, but plans have been drastically curtailed due to widespread infections.
Rap artist and actor LL Cool J was said to be among the performers taking the stage in Times Square on Friday night, but announced he would be withdrawing from the event because he tested positive for COVID.
New York City’s new mayor, Eric Adams, is due to be sworn in in Times Square shortly after the ball drops. He expressed hope on Thursday that 2022 would be a new start in our resilience.
It was a sentiment shared by ordinary people.
Students and sisters Mary and Vanessa Anyakwo were also cautiously optimistic, as they visited Times Square on an outing from their home in the suburb of Elmsford, New York.
I have a lot more hope than last year because I think we have a lot more facilities to deal with the pandemic, said Mary, 20.
Vanessa, 22, pointed at the crowd. About the same time last year, she said, I didn’t think it would be like this.
Paulo Brgger, a banker from Zurich, Switzerland, reflected on a world fed up with having to endure wave after wave of viruses a year after the dawn of 2021 with hopes locked in vaccine vials.
His optimism was tempered by the new global reality that the pandemic would persist into the New Year.
A lot of people are now wondering, is it going to be like this every year when we go into the cold season, we have a new variant, and we’re back to square one? said Brgger, 55.
Still, he was extremely optimistic about 2022, partly because of COVID-19 vaccines and new therapies and partly, he said with a chuckle, because it can’t get any worse than the past two years. .
This story has been corrected to show that Brgger’s first name is Paulo, not Paolo.
