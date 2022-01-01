Entertainment
Grieving Ryan Reynolds, Ellen DeGeneres, Henry Winkler – The Hollywood Reporter
Hollywood, like the world at large, mourns the loss of Betty White, the legendary performer and actress who has delighted generations of fans.
White, known for his memorable performances on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Golden girls and Hot in Cleveland, in addition to witty humorous routines and charming talk show appearances, died early Friday at the age of 99, her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas said. Hollywood journalist.
“Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas shared with People magazine in a press release. “I will miss her terribly, just like the animal world she loved so much. I don’t think Betty was ever afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. that she would be with him again.
GLAAD recalled the star with a statement from talent boss Anthony Allen Ramos, who congratulated her as a “true” friend “of the LGBTQ community.” He added: “His character Rose on Golden girls helped bring mainstream attention to LGBTQ issues on television, an episode that raised HIV awareness in 1990. Throughout his career, White has used his platform to advocate for many issues affecting the LGBTQ community, including marriage equality and support for at-risk gay youth.
The National Comedy Center praised White in a statement for her “comedy gold” and called her “a true master of the art form.” She was one of the first women to host a solo TV show and was a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion in the early days of television.
Fathom Events shared that he will celebrate his life by continuing his film screening project. Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration in theaters on January 17, when she would have been 100 years old. The project includes interior stories of White, as well as posts from his prominent friends and clips from his various screen appearances.
Hollywood stars took to social media to offer their condolences and memories of the late legend.
Ryan Reynolds, his co-star in the 2009 comedy Proposal, wrote on Instagram, “The world is different now. She was good at defying expectations. She managed to get very old and somehow not old enough. We will miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.
“What an exceptional life”, Ellen DeGeneres tweeted. “I’m grateful for every second that I was able to spend with Betty Blanche. Send love to family, friends and all of us.
Bob Newhart, who appeared with White in the series Bob and the end of Hot in Cleveland, remembers her at the start of her career. “Betty was a regular on the Jack Paar late night show, and in 1960 she was there when I did my first stand-up on national television,” he explained. “Betty practically invented television and was a total pro. We lost a giant today.
Debra messing wrote that she had grown up “looking and being delighted” by the star. “She was playful, daring and smart,” Messing continued. “We all knew that day would come, but that didn’t take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the angels.
Praising White as “a spirit of kindness and hope”, in addition to announcing his comedic talent and human decency, Dan Rather job, “Our world would be a better place if more followed his example. She is diminished with her death.
Bob Iger, former CEO of The Walt Disney Company, refers to white like “our Golden Girl, our friend and our neighbor. He added: “Your wit, your charm, your warmth and your smile will always be with us.”
Reflecting what many undoubtedly thought, Viola Davis job, “Dude, did I think you would live forever.” The Oscar winner added, “You made a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations.”
Marlee matlin tweeted that White “Will go down in the history books as ageless..99 or 100, the numbers belie the fact that she lived the best life EVER!” “
Henry Winkler, who appeared in an episode of The Mary Tyler Moore Show at the beginning of his career, shared that it ‘is very difficult to absorb, you are no longer there .. But the memories of your pleasure are .. Thanks for [your] your humor, your warmth and your activism.
More tributes are below.
Betty White has brought smiles to generations of Americans. She is a cultural icon that will be greatly missed. Jill and I think of her family and everyone who loved her this New Year’s Eve.
President Biden (@POTUS) December 31, 2021
Thanks for being a friend, Betty! Your AMAZING heritage lives on forever. You set the standard for so many people to follow. May you rest in everlasting peace our golden daughter forever. pic.twitter.com/6tJaaFmLoO
– Halle Berry (@halleberry) December 31, 2021
As if 2021 isn’t bad enough. Rest in peace, Queen Betty White. pic.twitter.com/BfxwP31km0
– Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 31, 2021
Rest in peace my sweet Betty. My God, how bright the sky must be right now.
– Valérie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) December 31, 2021
Our National Treasure, Betty White, passed away just before her 100th birthday. Our beloved Sue Ann Nivens, Rose Nylund, has joined the skies to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor and charm. A great loss for all of us. She will be sorely missed.
– George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021
I watched her on her first Life With Elizabeth TV show when I was 7. When she did S&C, I had the opportunity to tell her. I was embarrassed because tears were coming to my eyes.
Some people are called ICNES,
BETTY IS A TRUE ICN.
– To look for) December 31, 2021
RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I have ever seen, received a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hot dog and stayed until the end.
– Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021
1) Betty Blanche. Where do I start? I’ve known her for a long time, but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited that she was in. the show. I accidentally parked in his parking space that day. she enters
– Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 31, 2021
Betty
– ALL RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) December 31, 2021
I loved Betty White so much! I can not find the words ! Calling it an icon doesn’t even scratch the surface! Besides her blinding talent and being one of the funniest people to ever work in comedy, she was extremely sweet and kind. pic.twitter.com/hhzlqOCQEx
– Peewee Herman (@peeweeherman) December 31, 2021
Tonight we will be raising A LOT of WONDERFUL heirloom Betty White glasses !!!
– Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 31, 2021
Thanks for being a friend (and so much more) Be easy, Betty. pic.twitter.com/ju2SCKzZ0l
– Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) December 31, 2021
NOT BETTY
– Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) December 31, 2021
I hosted one of the many Pyramid game show reboot attempts in 2010 and Betty was a famous guest. The only thing she asked for all day was two bean and cheese burritos from Taco Bell. https://t.co/VZTcT2BQCm
-Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) December 31, 2021
So we ate cheesecake in honor of Betty White. Who is with me?
– Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) December 31, 2021
Another brilliant talent has made his transition. I had the pleasure of meeting Betty White and shared some giggles with her. May she rest in well-deserved peace.
– Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 31, 2021
Betty
– h (@halsey) December 31, 2021
just like betty after 99 years and an amazing career, she has left us EVEN STILL wanting more. we love you and we celebrate you, queen.
– Jordan Fisher (@jordanfisher) December 31, 2021
This story was originally posted on Friday, December 31 at 1:06 p.m.
