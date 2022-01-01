Cobra Kai Recap, Season 4, Episode 3: So Learn to Fly

Cobra Kai So learn to fly Season 4

Episode 3 Editors Note



4 stars



**** Photo: COURTESY OF NETFLIX /

In any set, it is inevitable that some relationships between the characters will have more time than others. A few base pairs most of the time get Cobra Kai: Johnny and Daniel, Johnny and Miguel, Daniel and Sam, Daniel and Robby, Miguel and Sam. But when a show shakes up its ensemble and deepens the bonds between unexpected characters, it can be a lot of fun.

Next, Learn Fly is the third episode in a row to contain a story this show has been building toward for years: Johnny and Daniel’s trading lessons. It’s the next logical step after the last episode showed the two learning each other’s styles, but it’s also the kind of story you might have imagined one day coming as early as season two. This means that most of the episode doesn’t focus on our established sensei and student relationships, but three new relationships: Daniel and Miguel, Johnny and Sam, and Robby and Kenny.

There are reasons we didn’t see Daniel and Miguel interacting much on this show. When Miguel and Sam were first dating, she didn’t want to introduce him to his father because he was a student of Cobra Kai, and the following season Daniel saw him as a bully like Johnny. They finally had their first meaningful conversation in season three when Daniel shared his take on what happened in The Karate Kid.

So they’re on good terms now. But here we see Daniel become a true role model for Miguel, who feared he might not be good enough for Sam in his father’s eyes. When Daniel instructs the Eagle Fangs to grab a koi from the pond with their bare hands, the stakes are high for Miguel. Of course, hell has to lead the class for the week and pick the next Gatorade flavor. But all he really wants is to impress his girlfriend’s dad, to be the kind of guy Sam would be proud of to this day. So when he spills wine on Daniels’ shirt and falls into the pond, you feel his acute embarrassment.

After school, Miguel’s mother’s car breaks down, so Daniel offers to take it to the garage. He takes Miguel in the car and has him solve the problem himself, suggesting that Miguel might follow in his footsteps one day. Miguel doesn’t think he can’t even afford his own car, let alone the tuition fees for the school of his dreams. But Daniel comforts him by telling him he never went to college. In fact, he squandered his funds on a return ticket to Okinawa in The Karate Kid Part II, then wasted the prize for an icebreaker contest in a bonsai shop in The Karate Kid Part III.

It’s a classic Cobra Kai move around to reuse the dumbest plot points from the over-the-top Karate kid sequelae and use them to tell a much more human and down-to-earth story. So what once seemed like thin excuses for a seizure of money become moving examples of the unexpected turns our lives take as we discover ourselves. My path was not a straight line, Daniel told Miguel. And yours is still being written. Sometimes it’s necessary to take the circular path, a lesson that becomes literal when Miguel finally catches a fish while walking in circles around the pond to force the koi under the board.

For the Miyagi-Dos attack lesson, Johnny asks them to jump between two rooftops. Students balk at the idea, and you can’t really blame them: it looks like a pretty huge jump, and the mattresses haphazardly strewn below aren’t very comforting.

When Johnny confronts Sam about his repeated refusal to take the leap, they argue, bringing their two preconceptions about each other. Johnny talks about their crash in the pilot episode when his friends wreck her car and took off while she was sitting in the back seat. He also mentions the time she showed up drunk on his doorstep last season and had to stay overnight. I’m a teenager who made a few mistakes, she insists. You are a man in his 50s who lives alone, drinks all day and clearly has not understood his own life.

She is not entirely wrong. But she doesn’t understand that, to some extent, Johnny’s circumstances were a conscious choice to avoid the nine-to-five office job his parents wanted for him. It took a while and he still has a drinking problem, but his choice has paid off: now he can do what he loves. If you want to sit in the backseat all your life, go for it, he says.

When Sam receives a text from her father telling her not to do anything he wouldn’t do, she realizes that Johnny is right: she would choose a life of passivity if she always remained obedient to her parents. At the beginning of Cobra Kai, Sam was literally in the backseat, complicit in bullying by staying with his mean friends (something his little brother is now experiencing himself). Now she’s making her own moves. It’s liberating to see her make the spontaneous and rebellious decision to jump. (It doesn’t crash into the ground and die.)

And Johnny is also learning something: to take his own advice. I can’t sit in the back seat anymore, he told Carmen after knocking impulsively on her door. He doesn’t want to wait and slow things down with her, he says. He wants them to do it together. Fortunately, Carmen accepts and they share a big kiss. Yay!

If you find yourself in a scary situation, don’t back down, Johnny said the next day, summing up the lesson. You have to grow a pair. Legs. To jump. But his problems aren’t over: now that he’s dating Carmen, it may be more difficult to maintain the same relationship with Miguel that he’s always had. Especially with Miguel and Daniel bonding at the end of the episode, Johnny angrily watches Daniel reward his student with a lotus flower headband.

The episode’s final new mentor is Robby and Kenny, who comes directly to Cobra Kai on the advice of his brothers. But he turned away after Kyler scared him off the mat twice without even making contact. When Robby returns his backpack, Kenny tells him how Shawn was arrested to protect him. He sees Kenny’s TikTok getting milked (crate full of milk) and reluctantly agrees to teach him a few moves because, come on, the kids are having a miserable time and Robby isn’t (always) made of stone.

It quickly becomes apparent that strength and skill is not yet Kenny’s forte. What it has is speed, it can squeeze in without a problem. Robby suggests he use his speed to run at the enemy instead of moving away because Cobra Kai wants to be a man, not a coward. When Kenny returns to the dojo the next day, he jumps out of Kyler again. But when he hears everyone laughing and sees the disappointment in Robby’s eyes, he decides to defend himself, rushing forward and punching Kyler in the face. It might be a low blow, but it’s enough to secure him a place in the squad. After all, Kreese has never had a problem with low shots.

Terry Silver has known this for a long time. Triggered by a kitchen torch, he can’t help but remember Vietnam and the debt he still owes the man who saved his life. He visits Cobra Kai to confront Kreese again, accusing him of mistaking his mind and tracing his past. But Kreese is right when he hints that Silver never treated his PTSD, he just buried it somewhere and ignored it, and now he’s hanging on to a bullshit happy ending. After all, he wouldn’t be here if he didn’t look for the green light to do karate again.

Back home, Silver ignores his girlfriend’s texts and looks at the patch on his side where his tattoo was, remembering when his father wanted him to take over the business, but Kreese told him that he needed him. It’s downright romantic to see the flashback-Kreese tell Silver, I didn’t leave you behind in the war, and I’m not going to leave you behind now. It was the fairest Silver had ever felt, so it’s no surprise to finally see him tie his hair back the way he used to wear it. Terrance is gone. Terry is back.

The opening Marketplace montage contains a number of hilarious details: Johnny quickly sipping a Coors banquet in a meditation session, Johnny doing the crane kick that defeated him in the ’80s, and Daniel and Johnny trying each other for lunch. Macchios’ facial expression when sampling Johnnys Ham Sandwich is perfect.