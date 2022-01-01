Bollywood Calling: Three Kittitians in Indian Film 83

Three cricketers from St. Kitts are featured in a Bollywood film dubbed 83 which was released on December 24 and shared their experiences working on the film.

83 is a 2021 Indian sports drama film directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Deepika Padukone, based on the Indian National Cricket Team led by Kapil Dev, which won the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

The film’s story and dialogue were co-written by Khan, with Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Vasan Bala and Sumit Arora. It stars Ranveer Singh as Dev and Padukone as Romi Bhatia, Dev’s wife, with an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.

The trio consisted of Jacques Taylor (who played Sir Vivian Richards), Sheeno Berridge who played Sir Andy Roberts and Orson Nurse who played the role of Sir Clive Lloyd.

Speaking exclusively with The Observer, they all explained their thoughts on the end result.

Taylor said he was still blown away and at a loss for words.

To be honest I can’t explain the feeling, it hasn’t hit me yet.

The nurse said he had seen it three times now.

I think I’m further along in the transition, thinking it has flowed a bit. It’s surreal. It is not the first time that I see myself in the cinema, but it is the first time that I see myself on a cinema screen.

Berridge said it was an amazing feeling, but can’t even explain what he feels because it’s a shock to see himself on such a big screen. The production of this one is really cool.

They also revealed how they received the opportunity, with Berridge and Taylor meeting a casting agent who came to St. Kitts in 2018, and they auditioned for roles. The nurse, who resides in England, said he had arrived in Nottinghamshire and had to undergo rigorous tests, interviews and internet sessions.

Of the three, Nurse was the only one who said he had acting experience, having played roles in short films and modeling.

Living there, I model, so the transition was probably the right transition. I’ve done shorts and stuff like that before, but this is my first preview movie and my first big production.

Addressing the intricacies of the game of cricket, they all admitted to having difficulty playing their individual roles.

Taylor said the hardest part was copying someone’s typing style and getting it wrapped; the shots I needed to play for the scenes.

The hardest blow I had to play was hitting across the line. It took a while for me to adjust to it, I didn’t have to focus so much on manners as I look a bit like Viv in demeanor so it was very natural.

Berridge said the cricket section was easy, but copying Roberts’ style and attitude was difficult.

I had to do some research, that was the hard part of playing the part like he did before.

The nurse indicated that her natural demeanor was opposite to Lloyd, so there was an adjustment that was required.

For me, I’m a very loud character while Clive Lloyd was more low-key. He was no longer this leader who stands, watches and works out everything. We were both left-handed and our positions were different. He was in a much straighter stance and my stance was bent at the knees, so I had to change my entire batting stance. Some shots I play he played differently so I had to practice to make sure the shot he made was exactly like that. Everything has been done down to the smallest detail, nothing has been overlooked.

The trio also revealed that they were fortunate enough to meet the legends they portrayed during the films.

The nurse said he met Lloyd when he came on set one day.

We sat down, had lunch together, and I was able to enter his soul into itself. I looked and heard, then had the opportunity to assimilate, and it gave me confidence that what he had seen so far was like him.

Taylor noted that he had met Viv Richards at an event and I spent 30 minutes talking with him and taking some photos.

Being around him is a very intense character.

Berridge said he met Andy Roberts in Antigua after the film was shot and had a little chat about the film.

He was happy when I told him that I was the guy playing his part, and he started to laugh, because he said that I was not like him. I actually showed him the photo, and he said he could see it now.

Speaking of resemblance to cricketers, the trio initially saw nothing of it in their characters, but saw it during filming.

The nurse said his style of cricket was similar, but in terms of appearance he couldn’t see it.

When I played cricket, my friends called me Lloydie for some of the things I did. When the production was set up, in terms of putting on a wig and glasses, I was like this guy was my dad?

Berridge added that he didn’t think he looked like Roberts, but the makeup team did a hell of a job making me look like him; they did a brilliant job.

Taylor, on the other hand, said he found it hard to think of himself as Sir Viv, but when he got a chance to look at his younger photos he started to see the resemblance. He said people in England even asked if they were related.

Working with Indian movie stars they said they were very cool and down to earth characters.

Berridge said, they enjoyed being around us more than we expected. They left their huts and built an atmosphere with us. They liked our culture and the way we dance, etc. They enjoyed the dominoes; they never knew how to play but we showed them and they enjoyed it.

The nurse said working with them gave her lifelong friends.

I could pick up my phone and call those stars, that’s how we are close.

They also recounted what a normal filming day looked like for them, noting that they would leave the hotel at 5:30 a.m. and come back at 11 p.m., and start over for two weeks as they tried to film. the scenes of the World Cup together.

Scorching sun, sweaters, wigs, that was the hardest part of the movie, Nurse said.

They noted that their filming took about three months, while the film took about a year.

Last Sunday there was a local screening of the film which quickly sold out, and members of the Indian community took the opportunity to see it.

Many locals could not see it because they did not have the opportunity to buy all the tickets from the Indians here. They were never going to miss it. We’re trying to see what we can do to get the public to see it, Nurse said.

Berridge said the audience response to their presence in the film went well.

Taylor said, I’ve had good feedback. A lot of people said they were proud of me, especially coming from my community, it’s nice.

Berridge said he feels like people don’t understand how big it is, but there are those who can’t wait to see this movie. I hope the locals can get an opportunity.

Addressing other acting gigs, the trio said they were ready to take any opportunity.