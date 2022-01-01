Rose Bowl preparations: Utes hopes for a ‘Hollywood ending’ at Rose Bowl





PASADENA, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) The Rose Bowl game between Utah’s No.11 and Ohio State’s No.6 starts at 3:00 p.m. on New Years Day. The game takes place in Pasadena, Calif., not far from Hollywood. Some of the Utah players were asked what would be their Hollywood ending to this game? Quarterback Cam Rising said: “A Rose Bowl win of course, nothing will be better than that of course.” Rose Bowl Preps: Utes Seeks To Grow Its Brand

“My Hollywood end, I guess it would be right on the podium holding that trophy at the end,” said linebacker Nephi Sewell. “No matter my stats or whatever, as long as we’re out there as a team, I think it’s going to be a Hollywood ending for me.” “Of course getting the win is the reason you come here and play the game,” said linebacker Devin Lloyd. “Get the win and really go the right way with all of my brothers.” Rose Bowl Preps: Utes gearing up for another Buckeyes team

And for first-year defensive lineman Junior Tafuna, a special game in the win would mean a lot to him. “Hollywood ending, I would say probably get out of a fan block, jump in, get an interception and bring it home,” Tafuna said. “Taking 10 meters maybe near the red zone, our red zone something like that. It would be my Hollywood end. For Tavion Thomas, he only focuses on one thing. “Winning, coming out with a win, winning this thing,” Thomas said. “I’m not going to lie, trying to win this thing isn’t going to lie to you trying to come home with this.” Utes launches Rose Bowl week at Disneyland

“Oh man, you already know the answer to that, but you just know how to date a dub,” defensive end Mika Tafua said. “Take advantage of the last one where we can throw Gatorade at Coach Whit and see the confetti fall.” The Rose Bowl between the state of Ohio and Utah will begin at 3:00 p.m. on New Years Day.

