Entertainment
Television’s Golden Girl Betty White Dies at 99 | Entertainment
LOS ANGELES (AP) Betty White, whose sassy, ready-to-do charm has made her a TV mainstay for over 60 years, whether as a crazed TV hostess on The Mary Tyler Moore Show or as a roommate in The Golden Girls, is dead. She was 99 years old.
White’s death was confirmed by his longtime agent Jeff Witjas during a phone call Friday with publicist Pam Golum. White would have turned 100 on January 17, 2022.
She launched her television career in daytime talk shows when the medium was in its infancy and lasted until the era of cable and streaming. Her combination of sweetness and edginess brought a roster of original characters to life on shows from the early 1950s sitcom Life With Elizabeth to eccentric Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls in the 1980s at Boston Legal, which s ‘took place from 2004 to 2008.
But it was in 2010 that white fame exploded like never before.
In a Snickers commercial that aired during the Super Bowl airing that year, she imitated a low-energy dude getting tackled during a background football game.
Mike, you play like Betty White over there, laughed at one of his buddies. White, flat on the ground and covered in mud, hit back, That’s not what your girlfriend said!
The instantly viral video helped spark a Facebook campaign called Betty White to Host SNL (please?)! . This appearance earned him a seventh Emmy Award.
A month later, Cable TV Land presented Hot In Cleveland, the network’s first original scripted series, starring Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves and Wendie Malick as three former show biz veterans who move to Cleveland for escape the obsession of young Hollywood people. They move into a house attended by an elderly Polish widow, a character, played by White, who was only to appear in the pilot episode.
But White stole the show, and the salty Elka Ostrovsky became a key part of the series, an immediate hit. She was voted Artist of the Year by members of the Associated Press.
It’s ridiculous, White said of the honor. They didn’t understand me, and I hope they never will.
By then, White had not only become the hottest star in the world, but also a role model for how to age happily.
Don’t try to be young, she told the AP. Just open your mind. Stay interested in things. There are so many things that I won’t live long enough to find out, but I’m still curious about them.
Such was her popularity that even the Whites ‘birthday became a national event: In January 2012, NBC aired Betty Whites’ 90th Birthday as a prime-time special. She would later appear in shows such as Bones and Fireside Chat With Esther and in 2019 gave voice to one of the toys, Bitey White, in Toy Story 4.
White has stayed young in part thanks to his ability to play debauchery or villainy while beaming kindness. The parody horror Lake Placid and the comedy The Proposition were marked by its characters with surprisingly salty language. And her character Catherine Piper killed a man with a pan on Boston Legal.
But she was hardly chosen to play Happy Homemaker Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show in 1973. She and her husband, Allen Ludden, were close friends of Moore and Moores’ former husband, producer Grant. Tinker. There were concerns that if White failed on the series, which was already a huge success, it would be embarrassing for the four of them. But CBS casting executive Ethel Winant said White was the logical choice. Originally intended as a one-time appearance, Sue Ann’s role (which humorously foreshadowed Martha Stewart) lasted until Moore ended the series in 1977.
While she’s sweet as an icky on her cooking show, Sue is definitely the piranha type, White once said. The role won her two Emmy Awards as a supporting actress in a comedy series.
In 1985, White starred on NBC with Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty in The Golden Girls. Her cast of mature actresses, playing single retired Miami women, pitched a bet in a youth-conscious industry. But it turned out to be a solid success and lasted until 1992.
White played Rose, a sweet, dark widow who managed to misinterpret most situations. She’s driven her roommates crazy with quirky childhood stories in St. Olaf, Minnesota, a quirky version of Lake Wobegon.
The role won her another Emmy, and she reprized it in a short-lived spin-off, The Golden Palace.
After the death of her co-star Arthur in 2009, White told Entertainment Tonight: She showed me how to be very brave in comedy. I will miss that courage.
Other White TV series included Mamas Family, as Vicki Lawrence’s irascible mother; Just Men, a game show in which women try to predict answers to questions directed to male celebrities; and Ladies Man, as Alfred Molina’s catty mother.
Just Men brought her a Daytime Emmy, while she won a fourth prime-time Emmy in 1996 for a guest shoot on The John Larroquette Show.
She has also appeared in numerous mini-series and TV movies and made her film debut as a United States Senator in the 1962 Otto Premingers drama Capitol Hill Advise and Consent.
White began her television career as a $ 50-a-week sidekick to a local Los Angeles TV personality in 1949. She was hired for a local daytime show starring Al Jarvis, the disc. – Los Angeles’ most famous jockey.
It was then that she received advice to start lying about her age.
We’re so age-conscious in this country, she said in a 2011 interview with The Associated Press. It’s silly, but that’s how we are. So I was told, Strike four years now. You will bless yourself on the road.
I was born in 1922. So I thought, I always have to remember that I was born in 1926. But then I should do the math. Finally, I decided to go with it.
White turned out to be a natural for the new medium. She was bright, pretty, and friendly, with a dimpled smile and narrowed eyes. A 1951 Los Angeles Times headline read: Betty White Hailed as Busiest Girl on TV.
I did this show 5 hours a day, six days a week, for 4 years, she recalls in 1975. Jarvis was replaced by actor Eddie Albert, and when he went to Europe for the movie Roman Holiday , she ran the show.
A skit she did with Jarvis turned into a syndicated series, Life With Elizabeth, which earned her her first Emmy. For a while, she did interviews on The Betty White Show during the day, filmed the series at night, and often appeared on a late-night talk show. She has also appeared in commercials and each New Year has narrated the Pasadena Rose Parade.
With the flippant tongue and quick responses nurtured over the Jarvis years, she was a welcome guest on Ive Got a Secret, To Tell the Truth, Whats My Line and other game shows until the 2008 Million Dollar Password relaunched the game once hosted by Ludden, whom she had met when she was a candidate on her original password.
It was 1961, and the following year, while touring summer theaters during the off-season on television, she starred with the then widowed Ludden with three children in the comedy Critics Choice.
White, who had claimed to be a single activist since a 1947-49 marriage, faltered in her resolve.
I had always said on “The Tonight Show and everywhere else that I would never get married again,” she told a reporter in 1963. But Allen outnumbered me. He started and even the children entered the scene. And I surrendered voluntarily.
The marriage lasted from 1963 until her death from cancer in 1981.
Offscreen, White has tirelessly raised funds for animal causes such as the Morris Animal Foundation and the Los Angeles Zoo. In 1970-71, she wrote, produced, and hosted a syndicated television show, The Pet Set, to which celebrities brought their dogs and cats. She wrote a book in 1983 called Betty Whites Pet Love: How Pets Take Care of Us, and in 2011 published Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo.
Such was her dedication to pets that she turned down a role of plum in the 1997 hit film As Good As It Gets. She objected to a scene in which Jack Nicholson drops a small dog into a laundry chute.
In his 2011 book If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Wont), White explained the origins of his love for dogs. During the Depression, his father made radios for sale to earn extra money. But since few people had the money to buy the radios, he voluntarily exchanged them for dogs, which, housed in kennels in the backyard, sometimes numbered 15 and made the childhood happy. even happier whites.
Are there any creatures she doesn’t like?
No, White told the AP. Anything with one leg on each corner.
She was born Betty Marion White in Oak Park, Illinois, and the family moved to Los Angeles when she was very young.
I’m an only child and had a mom and dad who never drew a straight line: they just thought funny, she told The Associated Press in 2015. We sat around the breakfast table and then we started to have fun. My father was a salesman and he would come home with jokes. He said, “Honey, you can take her to school. But I wouldn’t take this one. We had such a wonderful time.
Her initial ambition was to be a writer, and she wrote her high school graduation play, giving herself the lead role.
While in Beverly Hills High School, her ambition turned to the theater and she appeared in several plays. Her parents hoped to be able to go to college, but instead she played roles in a small theater and played small roles in radio dramas.
Explaining in 2011 how she kept up her hectic pace even as an octogenarian, she explained that she only needed four hours of sleep each night.
And when asked how she had managed to be universally loved over the course of her decades-long career, she summed up with a dimpled smile: I just make a point of getting along with people so that I can get along with myself. to have fun. It is that simple.
Associated Press editors Lynn Elber and Bob Thomas contributed.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailyadvance.com/features/entertainment/betty-white-tv-s-golden-girl-dies-at-99/article_e8662cd3-8a3e-5274-8826-f638f8bc5770.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]