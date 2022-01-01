Betty White, Eight-Decade Golden Girls Actress and Comedienne, Dies at 99

Betty White, the actor whose charm and unflinching comedic performance have earned him an eight-decade career and the Americas title most trusted celebrity, is dead.

She was 99 and was due to be 100 on January 17.

White’s death was confirmed by his agent and close friend, Jeff Witjas, to NBC News during a phone call.

“Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas said. “I will miss her terribly, just like the animal world she loved so much. I don’t think Betty was ever afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. that she would be with him again. “

Certified by Guinness World Records as having the longest career of any female television artist, White made her showbiz debut in 1939 on a television show, dancing in her graduation clothes. But in the decades that followed, White was loved from generation to generation with a series of memorable roles, most notably in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” (1973-1977), “The Golden Girls” (1985-1992). ) and “Hot in Cleveland” (2010-2015).

As Golden Girls’ GIFs spread across the internet via social media, and white fame seemed to increase further in the later years of her ninth decade. She spoke to people magazine before her centenary and shared her secret to longevity: I try to avoid anything green, she joked. I guess it works.

Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty, Bea Arthur and Betty White from the “Golden Girls” series with their Emmy Awards. ABC Photo Archive / Disney File

White appeared to embrace her viral fame as the internet claimed her as one of his favorite famous people. Know your meme, The memes database includes several entries featuring White, including healthy memes featuring the actress unable to play with legos beyond her 99th birthday.

In a Snickers commercial that aired on the 2010 Super Bowl TV broadcast, she imitated a low-energy dude getting tackled during a backlot football game.

Mike, you play like Betty White over there, laughed at one of his buddies. White, flat on the ground and covered in mud, hit back, That’s not what your girlfriend said!

After a successful Facebook campaign that year, White became the oldest person to host “Saturday Night Live” at the age of 88.

A month later, Cable TV Land presented Hot In Cleveland, the network’s first original scripted series, starring Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves and Wendie Malick as three former show biz veterans who move to Cleveland for escape the obsession of young Hollywood people.

They move into a house attended by an elderly Polish widow, a character, played by White, who was only to appear in the pilot episode. But White stole the show, and the salty Elka Ostrovsky became a key part of the series, an immediate hit.

Born Betty Marion White on Jan. 17, 1922 in Oak Park, Ill., The future television star was the only daughter of an electrical engineer father and a housewife mother. The family has moved much closer to the center of the entertainment industry, Los Angeles, two years later.

White started out in television as an assistant, but rose through the ranks to become one of the industry’s premier producers in 1952 with her sitcom “Life With Elizabeth,” developed with George Tibbles.

George was driving me to the studio and we were talking about what we were going to do, ad lib some things, White told the Hollywood Reporter in 2010. He was writing the screenplay and we were filming it. When he walked me home, we were talking about next week’s show.

The year before the show premiered, she got the first of 21 Primetime Emmy nominations (she would win five) on the verge of becoming a staple on television as a must-see guest star and regular on the game show circuit.

White also co-hosted NBC’s Thanksgiving Parade from 1963 to 1972 before joining “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in 1973 and growing in popularity.

But White arguably became better known much later in life for her quick one-liners as the gullible but lovable Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls,” which aired on NBC from 1985 to 1992. White starred alongside by Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty. , who were all younger than her but who she all survived.

The role proved so popular that White reprized it for three other shows “The Golden Palace”, “Empty Nest” and “Nurses” and played a succession of similar characters on other shows.

Betty White in 1954. NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

White married three times, saying her only regret for her third husband, game show host Allen Ludden, whom she married in 1963, was that she had not married him sooner, NBC’s “TODAY” Reported in 2015.

She never remarried after her death from stomach cancer in 1981.

White was an avid animal activist and worked with the Morris Animal Foundation and the Los Angeles Zoo for over 40 years.

“I must continue to act to be able to allow myself to continue to do my charitable work”, she told the Hollywood Reporter. “I’m actually the luckiest old man in the world. Half of my life is working in a profession I love and the other half is working with animals. I couldn’t ask for more.”

His passion for the cause was so great that she refused a role in the 1997 movie “As Good as It Gets” because there was a scene in which a dog was mistreated.

Not that she was hurting for work: White remained sharp-witted until her death, with a wicked sense of humor that transcended her age. She went on to star in television series such as Hot in Cleveland, Bones and Community and in occasional films, such as “The Proposal” from 2009, later in her life.

Mary Tyler Moore, as Mary Richards, left, Betty White, as Sue Ann Nivens, center, with Gavin MacLeod, as Murray Slaughter, in scene from “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”. CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images

White won eight Emmys in total (including prime time and daytime rewards) and a Grammy Award for best spoken word album for “If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won’t).” She was also honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at right next to Ludden.

Throughout her long and successful career, White has remained relevant doing what she does best: never miss the opportunity to deliver a great punchline.

“Someone said something the other day about ‘television first lady'” she said during her speech at the 2018 Emmy Awards. “And I took that as a big compliment.”

“And then I heard her talking to her daughter a little later, she said, ‘First lady, yes she is so old. She was the first one, a long time ago, “” White said. “But I was not dreaming then that I would be here.”

Internet stars have reacted to White’s death.

Ryan Reynolds, who the day before White died ironically responded to a joke she made about him in his next People magazine profile, tweeted Friday: “The world is different now.”

“She was good at defying expectations. She managed to get very old and somehow not old enough. I miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

Also in response to the magazine’s announcement of White’s next profile, actor and comedian Steve Martin on Thursday recount meeting White in 1974 when he was an “obscure” opener for Linda Ronstadt.

“I loved Betty White, so I went over to them, ‘I’m so honored to meet you both.’ And then I said, “Isn’t Linda great? “She said, ‘We have come to see you.’ I said, ‘Why?’ “Because we heard you were funny.” I was elated. ”

The US military even weighed in on Twitter, saying “We are saddened by the passing of Betty White.”

“Not only was she an incredible actress, she also served in WWII as a member of the American Women’s Voluntary Services. A true legend on and off screen.”

“Our beloved Sue Ann Nivens, Rose Nylund, has joined the skies to delight the stars with her unmistakable style, humor and charm.” wrote actor George Takei.