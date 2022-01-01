Betty White dies at 99

Betty White has been around for so long that she has appeared in four different series titled The Betty White Show. In fact, you could almost call the whole television The Betty White Show. She has been on the air and behind the scenes since the dawn of the medium, and has probably spent more time on camera than any woman in history. She won eight Emmy Awards over a span of over 75 years, starred in two all-time classic sitcoms, and was still winning new fans for her tongue-in-cheek comic book style when she passed away on December 31. People reports, a few weeks away from turning 100.

Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever, her agent, Jeff Witjas, the magazine said in a statement. “I will miss her terribly, just like the animal world she loved so much. I don’t think Betty was ever afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. that she would be with him again. “

White seemed to have had every television job imaginable. The first woman to host a talk show, she has also been a screenwriter, producer and host of game shows, as well as an actress. She also had the gift of being in the right place at the right time. Born in Oak Park, Ill., She and her family moved during the Depression to Los Angeles, where White graduated from Beverly Hills High School. Eager to write and act, she was deemed too unphotogenic for films, so she began a career in radio. She made her first television appearance in 1939 at the age of 17, singing songs from The cheerful widow, when the small screen was still an delivery system.

In 1949, long before televisions were mainstream in homes, she and Al Jarvis featured their Los Angeles radio show on local television as Hollywood on TV, a variety show that required its hosts to offer five and a half hours of new live material every day. She hosted the show for four years and created a recurring sketch on the sitcom. Life with Elisabeth, in which she not only starred, but also produced and syndicated. The 195355 series made her famous nationally.

White has been married three times, the most famous with Password host Allen Ludden, whom she married in 1963 after serving as a panelist on her game show. Their union lasted until her death in 1981, and she never remarried.

Given his ubiquity on television in the 1950s and 1960s, White was widely criticized for his gaiety, for a supposed emptiness that represented the worst the new medium had to offer. Of course, she was anything but meaningless, although that wasn’t always apparent on the small screen. She and Ludden were friends with John Steinbeck (Ludden had been a college buddy of the novelist’s wife, Elaine). As a talent scout, White gave early career impetus to Sam Peckinpah (a machinist on Life with Elisabeth before becoming a revolutionary director) and David Letterman, then a tongue-in-cheek Indianapolis meteorologist who interviewed Ludden and White on a publicity tour in the late 1960s. She helped the future late-night icon land some of her first national television appearances in games televised once he moved to Los Angeles in the 1970s.

Opposite, during their wedding, White was such a frequent guest on game shows including, Password, What’s my line, To tell the truth, Pyramid, and Matching gamethat fans could be forgiven for thinking that she was better known for being a game show panelist than an actress.

That changed when White landed the Mary Tyler Moore Show role of Sue Ann Nivens, the Happy Homemaker hostess whose sane screen character belied her man-hungry private life. She played the role for five years and won two Emmy Awards and a permanent place in television history as a regular on the classic series.

It wouldn’t be his last big series. In the 1980s, she was hired to star in The golden girls, initially under the name Blanche Devereaux, the senior from Miami who was a beautiful slut from the South. But she and the producers felt the role was too similar to that of Sue Ann, so she switched to the role of Rose Nylund, the Midwestern Nave Ditz Quartets. Rue McClanahan took on the role of Blanche, while White won an Emmy and six nominations for playing the sweet silly Rose over the series’ seven years.

The white never really left; she was always in demand for guest roles on television, talk show visits and game shows. And yet her career seemed to pick up steam again in her ’80s and’ 90s. She was flaunting a new character, an old lady who disarmed watchers with her surface gentleness, then dropped a debauchery joke or even displayed an intention. homicide (as in the movie Lake placid or his recurring role on TV Boston Legal). In 2010, White proved herself to be up to date by becoming both the longest-serving host of Saturday Night Live (at 88) and the first to win the concert via a Facebook petition.