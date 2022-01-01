Spotlight on Local Entertainment Lists | Calendar





ETC. Brewers Festival: February 17-20, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield, Washington. Participants can indulge their senses while choosing from hundreds of beers, seltzer, ciders and spirits. Celebrate the Pacific Northwest with food, celebrity chef demonstrations, games, shows and more. Event-packed weekend including beer pairing dinners, three days of great tasting events, beer brunches and a special Burgers, Beer, Bourbon and Bacon lunch at Michael Jordans Steak House. Limited number of tickets. For a full list of event details and ticket prices, visit ilanibrewfest.com. Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2022: 7 p.m. March 20, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield, Washington. Feature routines form the TV broadcast alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for live presentation, ranging from age-old dancers like the quickstep and foxtrot to Latin styles like cha-cha, salsa and tango. Tickets available on ilaniresort.com Where ticketmaster.com. Cost: $ 39 and $ 59 per person. VIP packages available through dwtstour.com where fans can purchase premium tickets, pre-show Q&A passes, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities. People also read … LIVE ENTERTAINMENT Antidote Home Faucet: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Wine Wednesday with CloudShine; $ 4 for nine ounces of wine; beer, cider, cocktails, food available. 1335 14th avenue, Longview. 360-232-8283. Cowlitz Valley Early Music Association: Country and bluegrass music, open mic program and dance. 6-8 p.m. December 31, Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee, N. Kelso. Information: 360-423-3138. Scooters bar and grill: 6 pm-9pm Sunday, music. 1107 N. Pacific Ave., Kelso. 425-2223. Search for Scooters Bar and Grill on Facebook. MOVIES The Columbia Theater Association for the Performing Arts 2021-2022 Classic Film Series takes place one Thursday a month at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. through May 5 at the Theater, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. The cost is $ 8 per person. Tickets are available on the cinema website at columbiatheatre.com/classic-film-series. The scheduleJanuary 13: Dr Strangelove. A 1964 black comedy starring Peter Sellers and George C. Scott. February 10: A Raisin in the Sun. A 1961 drama starring Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee. March 24: Cool Hand Luke. A 1967 drama starring Paul Newman, Glenn Beck, and Dennis Hopper. April 14: Inherit from the Wind. A 1960 drama starring Spencer Tracy, Gene Kelly and Dick York. May 5: The Russians are coming. A 1966 comedy starring Alan Arkin, Carl Reiner and Brian Keith. MUSIC Holiday show: 4 pm December 31 and 7 pm January 1 on KLTV 11. Kelly Fitch and his company Spotlight Singers present a holiday show. Postcards from Ireland: 8 p.m. May 19, Celtic Woman performance, Cowlitz Ballroom, Ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. An all-female Irish group perform Irish classics, contemporary songs, classic classics and original compositions. They are accompanied by an ensemble that includes Irish dancers, a bagpiper, and a full orchestra playing an array of traditional Celtic instruments, including the bodhran, tin whistle bouzouki, and Uilleann pipes. Tickets: $ 39 and $ 59, available at CelticWoman.com, ticketmaster.com and ilaniresort.com. ROOMS Girls Calendar: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday 22 Jan-Feb. 2, Stageworks Northwest Theater, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. When Annies’ husband dies of leukemia, she and her best friend decide to raise money for new furniture in the waiting room of the local hospital and persuade four other women to join them in posing nude. for an alternative schedule. Based on a true story. Includes suggested nudity moments. Tickets: $ 18 general, $ 14 students / seniors / veterans, $ 8 children, ages 3 to 12. Group rates available. Season tickets now on sale. www.stageworksnorthwest.com. EXHIBITIONS Appelo Archives Center: Historical exhibits from the Naselle-Grays River area. Hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday or by appointment. 1056 Route nationale 4, Naselle. 360-484-7103; Appeloarchives.org Broadway Gallery: The gallery is calling on artists for new memberships. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more. Buy on the fourth local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. The Jump Start for Art sale will take place from January 18 to 29. Regular hours: 11 am to 4 pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 11 am-6pm Thursdays. 1418, avenue du Commerce, Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery. Columbia-Pacific Heritage Museum: The Fires Through March exhibit features photos, artifacts and stories surrounding many of the fires that have shaped and changed communities on the North Beach Peninsula. The exhibit includes the 1915 fire at Nahcotta, the 1936 fire at Ilwaco high school, the fire at Keystone Cannery, the fire at Sids Market in the 1960s and the 2006 fire that swept through the Ilwacos fire station. Throughout all of the disasters, members of the fire service, mostly volunteers, responded quickly and successfully, according to a press release from the museum. Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ascended the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 am-4pm Wednesday to Saturday. Free entry. 115 SE Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446; columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org. Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 am-4pm Tuesday to Saturday. Donations accepted. 405 Allen Street, Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum. Koth Memorial Gallery: Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, closed on Sunday. Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Daniel: 360-442-5307. Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays, museum and assembly room open. To register for an in-person tour, go online at lelooska.org/visit-reservation/. Scheduled reservations are required to comply with COVID-19 regulations. No more than 40 people allowed in the museum at a time and no more than 10 people allowed in the assembly hall at a time. Due to several high-risk people in the community, masks and social distancing are needed, according to the foundation’s website. Those interested in having access to virtual school trips can register on lelooska.org/virtual-visit-registration. Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: Hours: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays. In the college’s Rose Center for the Arts art gallery, 1600 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510; www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery. Oregon Rainier Historical Museum: Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of Town Hall, 106, rue W. B, Rainier. Old photos or items that people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, [email protected] River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall / Central School: Hours: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Mandatory masks and social distancing rules will be respected. 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway). 360-795-3007, leave a message; or [email protected] Tsuga Gallery: Features over 30 local artists, including paintings, photographs, sculptures and jewelry. 70 Main Street, Cathlamet. Hours: 11 am-5pm Thursday to Saturday. Wahkiakum County Historical Society Museum: Extensive logging, fishing and cultural exhibitions. 1923 locomotive outside. Hours: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Saturday to Sunday until September or by appointment. 65 River Street, Cathlamet. 360-849-4353. The deadline for Spotlight is 5:00 p.m. on the Monday of the publication week. Email the information to [email protected] No information will be taken over the phone. Get local news delivered to your inbox!

