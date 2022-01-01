Adivi Sesh begins Hindi dubbing of “Major”





Reaching the final stage of post-production, Telugu actor Adivi has begun the Hindi dubbing of his highly anticipated bilingual film “Major”. The film is a biographical drama about the martyr of 11/26, Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Adivi shot for the film simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, and will also mark his Bollywood debut with this film. The actor took to Instagram on Friday to announce the debut of the film’s Hindi dub. “Major”, which will be dubbed in Malayalam, is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, who reunited with Adivi after their 2018 hit film “Goodachari”. Adivi is also credited as the author of the film, for which he is said to have done a lot of research. In addition to this, Adivi will also star in the Telugu movie “HIT: The Second Case”. Directed by Sailesh Konalu, the film is produced by Nani and is a sequel to the hit movie “HIT: The First Case”, starring actor Vishwak Sen. Adivi released her KD character’s first look from ‘HIT: The Second Case’ on December 17th, her birthday. ‘Major’ is co-produced by GMB Productions of Mahesh Babu, A + S Productions and Sony Pictures. The film also stars “Dabangg 3” actress Saiee M Manjrekar, marking her Telugu debut. Seasoned actor Prakash Raj and actress Revathy will star as Adivi’s parents in the film, while actress Sobhita Dhulipala will play a central role in the film. The film will be released worldwide on February 11, 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/entertainment-news-adivi-sesh-begins-hindi-dubbing-for-major/407693 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos