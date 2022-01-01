SAG Awards Predictions for Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee





Since the SAG Awards began presenting trophies for Best Supporting Actor in Cinema in 1994, every winner has received an Oscar nomination except one – Idris Elbe | was snubbed by the Oscars for her role in “Beasts of No Nation” (2015). According to predictions from the Gold Derby SAG Awards for Supporting Film Actor, this year’s five nominees will be Kodi Smit McPhee (“The power of the dog”), Ciaran Hinds (“Belfast”), Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”), Jared leto (“House of Gucci”) and Troy Kotsur (“CODA”). Smit-McPhee’s performance as Peter Gordon in “The Power of the Dog” comes in first with a rating of 19/5. It would be the first SAG Award nomination for the 25-year-old Australian actor. In “The Power of the Dog”, Smit-McPhee plays Peter, the shy and artistic son of Rose (Kirsten dunst) whose life is uprooted when Rose marries a rancher named George (Jesse plemons). After Peter moved into the ranch, George’s brother Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) torments the young man until they form a mysterious bond. SEEOscars 2022: Best Supporting Actor Predictions and State of the Race

Hinds’ performance as Pop in “Belfast” comes in second with a rating of 5/1. It would be the first SAG Award nomination for the 68-year-old veteran actor. In ‘Belfast’, Hinds plays Buddy’s grandfather (Jude Hill), a nine-year-old boy who grew up in a working-class Protestant family in Northern Ireland. Buddy’s father, Pa (Dornan) works overseas in England, while Ma (Caitriona balfe), Buddy and his paternal grandparents Mamie (Judi Dench) and Pop, live in Belfast. Dornan’s performance as a Pa in “Belfast” comes in third with a rating of 7/1. This would be the first SAG Award nomination for Dornan, who catapulted to star status in the 2015 blockbuster “Fifty Shades of Gray”. In “Belfast”, Dornan plays the father of nine-year-old Buddy in the tumultuous 1960s. The role is personal for Dornan, who grew up in the Belfast suburb of Northern Ireland. SEEKodi Smit-McPhee on his character’s quiet confidence in “The Power of the Dog”

Kotsur’s performance as Frank Rossi in “CODA” comes in fifth with a rating of 17/2. It would be the first SAG Award nomination for the 53-year-old actor. In “CODA”, Kotsur plays Frank, a deaf fisherman who raises a deaf child, Leo (Daniel Durant) and a hearing child, Ruby (Emilia jones), with his wife Jackie (Marlee matlin). When the family fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and the fear of abandoning her parents. Leto’s performance as Paul Gucci in “House of Gucci” comes in fourth place with a rating of 17/2. This would be the third individual SAG Award nomination for the Oscar winner and his fourth overall. He won the SAG Award for Film Supporting Actor for “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013) and was nominated for Film Ensemble for the same film. Last year he was nominated again in the Supporting Actor category for “The Little Things”. In “House of Gucci”, Leto plays Paolo, an Italian businessman who aspires to become a fashion designer but lacks talent. Other potential SAG Award nominees for supporting film actor include Richard jenkins (“Humans”), Bradley Cooper (“Liquorice pizza”), Jk simmons (“Being the Ricardos”), Jason isaacs (“Mass”) and Mike faist (“West Side Story”). Eligible cinematic performances must be shown or premiered between March 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021. TO PREDICTthe nominees for the SAG Awards 2022 until January 12

