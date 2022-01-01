Entertainment
‘Peril!’ the champion talks about her historic race and being openly trans
Amy Schneider made history on the Jeopardy game show! She has won over $ 800,000 so far and has become the first openly transgender contestant to qualify for the “Tournament of Champions”. Schneider, who grew up in Dayton, spoke with WYSO’s Jason Reynolds about putting his stamp on the show …
REYNOLD: Can you tell me a bit more about Jeopardy? Heard it took you a decade of trying to do the show. So what was different this time around or was it just a lottery scheme?
SCHNEIDER: I mean, part is just the lottery, part … I think the other two times I reached the last stage were times before my transition. And I think now that I’m out I’m a lot more expressive. I am much more willing to show myself and to show my emotions. And this is something that they are really looking for. They want people who will really see themselves on screen.
REYNOLD: I can see this. There have been a few openly trans gamers on Jeopardy! before, like Kate Freeman last year. But you are the first openly trans person to truly have a truly remarkable historic race. What does it mean to you to pave the way for the trans community in this way?
SCHNEIDER: It’s really super. You know, sometimes I have that kind of almost guilty feeling because I really had a very smooth process in my transition. I live in the Bay Area, which is obviously a very welcoming place, and it’s also like all the work trans people before me have done to give us visibility and acceptance in society. So I didn’t really face so much adversity compared to people from other eras and places. And it’s really nice to feel like I’m doing something for the community to kind of pay off all the hard work that was done by people before me to make my life easier. And the idea that I’m making it easier for other trans people to follow is a really, really rewarding feeling.
REYNOLD: I know that being open about yourself leads to a lot of online trolling, unfortunately, but I’ve also heard you talk about the kind comments you’ve received, and not just from trans people, but their friends and families. Could you share some of it with me?
SCHNEIDER: Absoutely. I think the things that have been most meaningful to me in a way have been hearing from parents and grandparents of trans people. You know, Jeopardy is reaching an older demographic. For these people, I think, you know, it’s not that they don’t like and accept their trans loved ones. But I think coming from an older generation what they had was fear for them and fear for what their life would be like. I know when I went out it was kind of my mother’s first reaction. She was just afraid that I was okay. And so showing them that I’m there, a trans person who’s more than okay, that’s something that I can really, really give to them. And this is something that I didn’t think about and I didn’t expect it to be. It really made me happy.
REYNOLD: The people of Dayton are so excited to see you winning for weeks at Jeopardy! now. But at the same time, you are the perfect example of the brain drain from our region. You are not just a Jeopardy! champion. You are a successful engineering manager in California. What do you think cities like Dayton or states like Ohio need to do to retain talent like yours?
SCHNEIDER: It’s a good question. I love Dayton, and this is where I love to be. I was really so frustrated that I didn’t answer a few questions from the Wright brothers that people got ahead of me on the buzzer and things like that. But the times I have come back I have really seen that it just seems like a better and better place. I had these worries about what it would be like to be openly trans in Dayton. And the response has been good, essentially no different. And so it is certainly a good thing.
REYNOLD: Would you like to do something special with your earnings or your new celebrity? What do you do after you become a big player in what is arguably America’s most respected game show?
SCHNEIDER: Yes, this is definitely a question I have thought about. One thing I hope to do is write more. In fact, I just got an email from Mr. Brooks, my English teacher at CJ, who is still there and is definitely someone who has helped inspire my love of writing. So I try to do that and make my voice heard that way. As for the earnings, that’s a lot of money. It doesn’t go that far in the Bay Area, but we’re definitely putting some of it aside to do fun things, especially traveling. I think we’ll probably go to Ireland in the spring.
REYNOLD: You’ve been dynamite on the show. I hadn’t watched Jeopardy! for years and you kind of put me back in it.
SCHNEIDER: It’s excellent. I’ve heard this from some people, and that’s one of the gratifying things about it. If I bring people back, it’s great because Jeopardy! has been so important to me in my life, and I want this to continue over and over again.
