All major Harry Potter actors missing from return to Hogwarts

Several mainHarry potter the actors are missingHarry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts special meeting. To celebrate the 20th anniversary ofHarry potter and the sorcerer’s stone, Warner Bros. and HBO Max made sure to celebrate the franchise in style. This included bringing Harry potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint meet to discuss the franchise’s legacy. The special reunion brought back many more franchise veterans, but it couldn’t use everyone.

For the duration of the eight original filmsHarry potterfranchise, the films have become loaded with prominent characters and actors.Back to Hogwarts has managed to bring back some of the greatest characters who have been featured alongside Harry Potter, Hermoine Granger, and Ron Weasley. The roster of confirmed cast for the special reunion includes Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid) , Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Ian Hart (Professor Quirrell), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley) and James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley).

For various reasons, all the eminent persons associated with theHarry potter deductible returned forBack to Hogwarts. Series creator JK Rowling declined an invitation to appear, while other lead actors like Alan Rickman and Richard Griffiths have died years ago. Yet there are various actors who have played a major role in theHarry potter movies that are not inBack to Hogwarts. Here are the biggest actors missing from the special reunion.

Maggie Smith





Dame Maggie Smith did not come back forHarry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts. She played Professor Minerva McGonagall in the eightHarry potter films, making her absence from the special reunion one of the most notable. McGonagall rose through the ranks of the Wizarding School for Harry potteris executed. She was Transfiguration Professor and Head of the House of Gryffindor until the first Harry potter movie. McGonagall became the Headmistress of Hogwarts after Voldemort’s defeat in Wizarding War II, showing that she was one of the most formidable witches in the world of Harry potter.





Michel gambon





Michael Gambon starred in six of the originalsHarry potter movies like Albus Dumbledore. He reprized the role inHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban following the death of original Dumbledore actor Richard Harris. Gambon’s time as director of Hogwarts and owner of Elder Wand saw the character become a more important part of the franchise. Albus guided Harry through his journey as a young wizard until Snape killed him in order to maintain the cunning to protect Harry.

Julie walters





Julie Walters did not come back forHarry potterspecial reunion to reflect on her time as Molly Weasley. His absence is quite noticeable given that all of the other members of the Weasley family are featured. Walters initially played Molly Weasley in seven of the first eightHarry potter movies, likeHarry Potter and the Goblet of Fire left it aside. Molly Weasley’s affable and benevolent demeanor belied her interiority. She eventually became a member of the Order of the Phoenix and killed Bellatrix Lestrange during the Second Wizarding War.





David Thewlis





David Thewlis is also absent fromHarry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts. He played Remus Lupine, a powerful wizard and werewolf, in five franchise entries. Thewlis joined the series inHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkabanand made his last appearance inHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Remus was killed by Antonin Dolohov during the Battle of Hogwarts. Before his death, he was a close friend of Harry’s parents and taught at Hogwarts.

Jim broadbent





Harry potterThe special reunion cast also didn’t include Jim Broadbent. The accomplished actor played the two-part Professor Horace Slughorn. Broadbent joined the series withHarry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and only came back forHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Slughorn’s role in the series revolved around Voldemort, as he was the one who had told Tom Riddle about the Horcruxes. He participated in the final battle against Voldemort, turning on him, and withdrew from teaching for the second time thereafter.





Brendan Gleeson





Brendan Gleeson also didn’t make the cut to appear inBack to Hogwarts. He joined the franchise as Alastor’s “Mad-Eye” Moody inHarry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. He came back forHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix andHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. Moody’s role saw him become one of the Defense Against the Dark Arts revolving door professors at Hogwarts before joining the Second Order of the Phoenix. He later died when Voldemort’s Death Eaters attacked Harry and the Dursleys.

Harry melling





Harry Melling played Harry Potter’s cousin Dudley Dursley throughout the franchise, appearing in five of the eight films. Melling was not part ofHarry potter and the goblet of fire,Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, andHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Although Dudley often bullied Harry when they were younger, he eventually started to treat him better after Harry saved him from the Dementors.





Devon murray





Devon Murray is another actor absent fromHarry potterspecial meetingBack to Hogwarts. He appeared in all eight original films as Seamus Finnigan, who became a secondary friend of Harry’s and was a member of Gryffindor House. Seamus fought in the Battle of Hogwarts inHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 and survived the widespread battle. Murray is one of the few actors to appear in all eight films and not appear on the HBO Max Reunion special release.

Josh herdman





Josh Herdman also appeared in the EightHarry potter movies but was left outHarry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts. He played Gregory Goyle, a Slytherin and son of a Death Eater, throughout the series. Goyle participated in the Battle of Hogwarts alongside his best friend Draco Malfoy, and he was later rescued by Ron and Hermione after their battle.





Warwick davis





Warwick Davis is not part of theHarry potterneither did the cast of the Special Reunion, which is a surprise considering he played multiple roles in the original eight films. Davis played Gripsec the Goblin inHarry potter and the sorcerer’s stone and the two-part franchise finale. He was also Professor Filius Flitwick of Hogwarts Charms in all films exceptHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1besides being the head of the Ravenclaw house.

Fiona shaw





Fiona Shaw is also absent fromHarry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts. The multiple Emmy-nominated actress played Petunia Dursley in the franchise and appeared in five of the eight films. Her role as Harry Petunia’s aunt began inHarry potter and the sorcerer’s stone, where she treated Harry badly.Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 marked her last appearance as she and her family took protection to hide from Voldemort.





