Entertainment
Hollywood’s biggest rumors and business forecast for 2022
As 2021 draws to a close, it’s time to take stock of the hottest business rumors circulating around La La Land and how they may or may not affect the entertainment industry in the weeks and months to come. to come. (Remember, these are just rumors … but hey, where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire.)
Almost since the first day Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg were seated atop Apple TV + in 2017, rumors have started to circulate that the two are planning to buy their old playground, Sony Pictures Entertainment. Since then, other legacy studios have also speculated that Tim Cook and his team are now watching the most outrageous and sexiest being… The Walt Disney Company
Roku will buy Lionsgate
While Sony Pictures Entertainment and Lionsgate seem to be practically attached to hip and wine-soaked lips whenever the cocktail talks turn to the next big acquisition target, if ever there was anything that looked like a sure thing. , it looks like Rokus’ purchase of Lionsgate is as close to real as real can be in this rumored corporate town. Sony Pictures Entertainment is enjoying its first real moment in the sun since Tom Rothman took over, with the record-breaking release of Spider-Man: No Path Home, and as such, the purchase price of SPE likely makes it a failure for Rokus’ more conservative appetite.
Kevin Feige will be reprising Star Wars / Lucasfilm Ltd. at disney
Despite saving grace and massive success The Mandalorian slated for the launch of Disney + and the spectacular new rides at Disney parks, the brightest and most expensive side of the Star Wars account – – its feature film business – – has been riddled with directors dropping plans over differences creative and full captions. franchises either abandoned or deposited indefinitely. Kathleen Kennedy’s legacy (George Lucas’ choice to run her business after it was sold to Disney for over $ 4 billion) as one of the most successful producers of all time, not to mention the producer the most successful in history, is an established business, and there is no question about it. That said, insiders are openly wondering how long it will take for Bob Chapek, Igers’ successor at Disney, to sever ties with Kennedy and install Marvels Mastermind, Kevin Feige, to refresh, rejuvenate and completely reinvent the Star Wars brand.
David Zaslav to hit redo button on all WarnerMedias premium streaming and cable efforts
Among the many issues David Zaslav inherits as future CEO of WarnerMedia / Discovery
CBS / Viacom
As a historic studio with the most famous names / premium cable networks under one roof (Showtime, MTV, VH1, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Paramount, TV LAND
While a number of these rumors (and too many others to name them here) are probably already becoming reality behind the scenes, one thing is certain: some big surprises are in store. Last year few saw AT&T
What a difference ten years makes …
See you next year!!
