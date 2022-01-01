Hollywood’s biggest rumors and business forecast for 2022

Connect with us

As 2021 draws to a close, it’s time to take stock of the hottest business rumors circulating around La La Land and how they may or may not affect the entertainment industry in the weeks and months to come. to come. (Remember, these are just rumors … but hey, where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire.)

Apple

 will buy an old studio – – the question is not whether, which is it?

Almost since the first day Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg were seated atop Apple TV + in 2017, rumors have started to circulate that the two are planning to buy their old playground, Sony Pictures Entertainment. Since then, other legacy studios have also speculated that Tim Cook and his team are now watching the most outrageous and sexiest being… The Walt Disney Company

.

Roku will buy Lionsgate

While Sony Pictures Entertainment and Lionsgate seem to be practically attached to hip and wine-soaked lips whenever the cocktail talks turn to the next big acquisition target, if ever there was anything that looked like a sure thing. , it looks like Rokus’ purchase of Lionsgate is as close to real as real can be in this rumored corporate town. Sony Pictures Entertainment is enjoying its first real moment in the sun since Tom Rothman took over, with the record-breaking release of Spider-Man: No Path Home, and as such, the purchase price of SPE likely makes it a failure for Rokus’ more conservative appetite.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Kevin Feige will be reprising Star Wars / Lucasfilm Ltd. at disney

Despite saving grace and massive success The Mandalorian slated for the launch of Disney + and the spectacular new rides at Disney parks, the brightest and most expensive side of the Star Wars account – – its feature film business – – has been riddled with directors dropping plans over differences creative and full captions. franchises either abandoned or deposited indefinitely. Kathleen Kennedy’s legacy (George Lucas’ choice to run her business after it was sold to Disney for over $ 4 billion) as one of the most successful producers of all time, not to mention the producer the most successful in history, is an established business, and there is no question about it. That said, insiders are openly wondering how long it will take for Bob Chapek, Igers’ successor at Disney, to sever ties with Kennedy and install Marvels Mastermind, Kevin Feige, to refresh, rejuvenate and completely reinvent the Star Wars brand.

David Zaslav to hit redo button on all WarnerMedias premium streaming and cable efforts

Among the many issues David Zaslav inherits as future CEO of WarnerMedia / Discovery

 empire, foremost among them is the identity crisis otherwise known as HBO Max. Bob Iger was very successful when he ran The Walt Disney Company, but one of his lasting accomplishments was to properly organize and separate brands and the consumers that go with them, when he embarked on the streaming war. Legacy / family content is found under the Disney + banner (Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Walt Disney Animation, and National Geographic) while progressive and mature programming (FX, FXX, 20th TV, and ABC TV) is under Hulu. Zaslav actively consults with the genius behind the launch of Disney +, Kevin Mayer, so that you can count on the launch of new streaming channels, a complete reorganization of the basic and premium channels and their brands (including the name HBO Max) once the DOJ gives Zaslav permission to take control.

CBS / Viacom

 will buy Starwith

As a historic studio with the most famous names / premium cable networks under one roof (Showtime, MTV, VH1, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Paramount, TV LAND

… to name a few), it may come as a surprise to some that Shari Redstone wants to buy another cable outlet, the newly independent (recently separated from Lionsgate) premium cable channel, Starz. Under the leadership of Jeffrey Hirsch, with strong assistance from Curtis 50 Cent Jackson, the Starz Galaxy of cable networks is a leader among African Americans in the United States and a major streaming success worldwide. Starz and BET could be a matchless match for the CBS / Viacom suite of channels, positioning the entertainment company as the most diverse platform among all traditional studios in Hollywood or around the world.

While a number of these rumors (and too many others to name them here) are probably already becoming reality behind the scenes, one thing is certain: some big surprises are in store. Last year few saw AT&T

 spinning from Warner Media to Discovery … fewer still thought the CAA would swallow up the ICM. Hollywood has a way of reinventing itself every five to ten years. Not so long ago the biggest entertainment companies were: The Walt Disney Company, Paramount, Universal, Columbia, Warner Bros. and 20th Century Fox. The behemoths of today are: Apple, Netflix

 and Amazon.

What a difference ten years makes …

See you next year!!

