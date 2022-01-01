Nicolas Cage does not want to be called an actor





According to Nicolas Cage, he would prefer that you did not call him “actor”. Cage has an animal co-star in Pork, where he plays a former chef who seeks to rescue his kidnapped pig. The eclectic actor has starred in memorable roles including vigilante Big Daddy in Kick ass, treasure hunter Ben Gates in National treasure, Castor Troy in Face / Off, and Spirit of Vengeance in Ghost rider. But when it comes to being seen as an actor, Cage thinks another term fits him better. Cage was the guest of Variety Award Circuit Podcast, where he spoke about his vast career. It was here that Cage came up with the word “actor” to describe his acting skills. “For me that always means, ‘Oh, he’s a great actor, so he’s a great liar,'” Cage said. “So at the risk of sounding like a pretentious asshole, I like the word ‘comedian’ because comedian means you go into your heart, or you go into your imagination, or your memories or your dreams, and you’re bringing back something. thing to communicate with the public. “ He then went on to explain how his choice of movie roles boils down to avoiding expectations. “It was my aunt Talia Shire who first told me, ‘Naturalism is a style,'” he said. “And I was also a big believer in the synchronicity of the arts, and that what you could do with one art form, you could do and another sense. You know, in painting, for example, you can become abstract, you can become a photorealist, you can become an impressionist, why not try that with cinematic performances? “ He added: “Stanislavsky said the worst thing an actor can do is imitate. Being a little rebellious, I wanted to break this rule. So I tried with it. The heart that is in Desert, a Warhol-style approach to Sailor Ripley’s character. In movies, like Prisoners of Ghost Country or even Face / Off Where Vampire kiss, I was experimenting with what I would like to call Western Kabuki or a more baroque or lyrical style of cinematic performance. Free yourself from naturalism, so to speak, and express the performance in a broader way. “ One of Cage’s new roles will come Renfield, a Dracula spin-off from director Chris McKay (The War of Tomorrow, the LEGO Batman Movie). The scenario comes from Rick and mortyby Ryan Ridley and is based on an overview of The walking dead and Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman. Cage will play Dracula himself, with Nicholas Hoult playing Dracula Renfield’s henchman. Do you see Nicolas Cage more as an actor or a comedian? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

