Hollywood mourns the death of Betty White, a spirit of kindness and hope





LOS ANGELES Weeks before her 100th birthday, on the last day of an already cruel 2021, Hollywood legend Betty White passed away on Friday. The news of her passing sparked a wave of condolences and memories on social media from former co-stars and longtime admirers of the beloved actress, whose work and popularity lasted nearly eight decades. Best known for her memorable comedy work on sitcoms, most notably as flirtatious TV host Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and widow ditzy Rose in Golden Girls, White died at her home in Brentwood aged 99. year. Henry Winkler, who appeared alongside White in The Mary Tyler Moore Show’s 1973 episode The Dinner Party, posted on Twitter that it’s very hard to absorb that you’re no longer there… But memories of your enjoyment are… Thank you for (your) humor, warmth and activism. Steve Martin shared on Twitter a memory of his meeting with White in 1974 when he was opening act for Linda Ronstadt at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Walking through the hall, he saw White and her husband Allen Ludden standing in line: I loved Betty White, so I walked up to them: I’m very honored to meet you both. And then I said, isn’t Linda great? She said: We have come to see you. I said, why? Because we heard you were funny. I was delighted. Comedian Kathy Griffin has also descended into the past with a series of tweets, starting with the first time she met White on the set of NBC sitcom Suddenly Susan. I accidentally pulled into his parking lot that day, Griffin wrote, recalling White screaming from the back of the soundstage for everyone to hear, Where’s that redhead slut who stole my parking space ? SWOON. A friendship was born. White is said to have celebrated his 100th birthday on January 17. She was this week on the cover of People magazine, where she spoke about the prospect of reaching the big milestone: I’m so lucky to be so healthy and feeling so good at this age, the veteran actress told the exit. It’s incredible. ” Previous Governor gives ‘Jeopardy’ candidate a second chance to get a clue

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/12/31/hollywood-mourns-the-death-of-betty-white-a-spirit-of-goodness-and-hope/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos