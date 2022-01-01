Hollywood movies are coming back in 2021, but will it last?

Goodbye, 2021.

A year ago, we told you about the strong opening of the film Wonder Woman 1984. This film received a lot of praise and grossed around $ 17 million in its opening weekend. Seems small for a Hollywood production, doesn’t it? But in January 2021, it was considered a success.

So many things were still closed.

Twelve months later, the novel coronavirus continues to create big problems for filmmaking, live theater and much more in the world of arts and culture. But, the industry also experienced a major recovery in 2021.

Experts say the future looks bright, especially for movies and live music.

The success of the Marvel Universe movie Spider-Man: No Path Home is a sign of hope, says Associated Press reporter Lindsey Bahr.

The latest in the Spiderman series, the film just released on December 17th. Viewers around the world have since spent a total of over $ 1 billion to see the film.

“Cinema is probably going to come back in full force because we have a lot of really, really huge films,” Bahr said, naming projects including Avatar 2; Top Gun 2 and Black panther 2.

Hollywood is definitely deliver their big guns or plan to do so in 2022, “she added.

Experts also expect live music shows to be very popular this year.

Steve Baltin is a podcaster and artistic journalist for Forbes magazine. He said the two most interesting tour or performance series of 2022 will come from the bands Rage Against the Machine and My Chemical Romance.

Rage Against the Machine had planned a tour in 2020 but has postponed the shows due to the pandemic. Now the group is set to kick off the tour in the spring of 2022 from El Paso, TX.

But the public interest in the My Chemical Romances tour is surprising, Baltin said. He compared the two groups.

“They (Rage Against the Machine) were already headlining festivals and arenas. My Chemical Romance has never reached this point. They sold 70,000 tickets in Los Angeles, he said.





But Baltin suggests spending your money on another performance for a better experience.

“If there’s one show in 2022 that you’d like to sell a kidney to, it’s Elton John’s last North American show at Dodger Stadium, in November 2022. So when you see something like that, it doesn’t ‘is that one of those shows that in 25 or 50 years you are going to tell everyone you were, ”he said.

The #EltonFarewellTour will open in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 22.

Of course, as the Omicron version of the new coronavirus continues to spread, movie and music fans can only wait and hope the show continues into the New Year.

I am Caty Weaver.

Caty Weaver wrote this story from documents including those of The Associated Press. Mario Ritter Jr. was the editor.

Words in this story

deliver nm provide or produce something you said you would do

Festival nm a special time or event when people come together to celebrate something

arena nm a building for sports and other forms of entertainment that has a large central area surrounded by seating

