10 Bollywood Songs To Add To Your New Year’s Party Playlist





New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Office: The New Year is here and people all over the world are busy planning their parties and meetings to welcome it. But as cases of COVID-19 increase across the country, this New Year will be more of a house party, great food, songs and dancing inside. For you to enjoy New Years Eve party with the best songs, we have brought you a Bollywood mix of groovy songs that you can play to make your party even more fun. Bollywood songs for New Year's party 2022: Nadiyon Paar Roohi The song was sung by Shamir, Rashmeet Kaur, IP Singh and Sachin-Jigar. Janhvi Kapoor was featured in song and film. Param Sundari Mimi The song was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and is produced and arranged by AR Rahman. The song stars Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon. Jugnu The song was sung by Badshah who also includes Nikita Gandhi. They both have a lot of other celebrities featured in the MV. Tip Tip Sooryavanshi The remake of the original song stars Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar. The song was recreated in the movie Sooryavanshi. Paani Paani Another from Badshah, this song is perfect for any party. The clip stars Jacqueline Fernandez. Sakhiyan 2.0 Sung by Zara Khan and Maninder Buttar, the song Sakhiyaan 2.0 is taken from the movie Bell Bottom. The video features Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapur. Saïyan Ji Honey Singh's party song is a highlight for any party. Sung by Yo-YO and the song's lyrics were written by Lil Golu, Hommie Dilliwala and Yo-Yo himself. The clip features Nushratt Bharuccha. LOVER Sung by Diljit and performed by Rahul Dutta, with Diljit Model Elwa was featured in the song. Zaalima Coca Cola Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Shreya Ghosal, Zaalima Coca Cola features diva Nora Fatehi. Bijlee Bijlee Hardy Sandhu and his song are talking about them right now. With Palak Tiwari, this song is currently trending everywhere, whether in clubs or pubs or even on Instagram.

Ashita Singh

