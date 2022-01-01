Betty White’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star inundated with tributes





Betty white The Hollywood Walk Of Fame star quickly becomes a makeshift tribute after fans gathered to leave flowers and photos in memory of the legendary actress. Social media is currently inundated with photos of the star’s filming locations, showing multiple tributes to the actress who died earlier this morning. In the photos, you can see that the fans supported photos of the ‘Daddy’s Girls’ star and left a bouquet of flowers on the spot. “Goodbye, Betty. A great life lived, ”one reads on a map. Another added: “RIP Betty. We love you!” Fans also leave soft toys and other tributes in memory of the legendary actress. As we reported, Betty passed away this morning around 9:30 a.m., a few weeks before her 100th birthday. Betty White’s Hollywood star collects emotional tributes Fans adorned Betty Whites’ Hollywood Walk of Fame star with flowers and a copy of her book following the announcement of the Golden Girls star’s death on Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/E4AMzlLIm8 Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) December 31, 2021 Celebrities Respond To Depressing New Year’s Eve News, Including Ryan reynolds who wrote, “The world is different now. She was good at defying expectations, she managed to get very old and somehow not old enough. I miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. Pee-Wee Herman added, “I loved Betty White so much! I can not find the words ! Calling it an icon doesn’t even scratch the surface! Besides her blinding talent and being one of the funniest people to ever work in comedy, she was extremely sweet and kind. And sneaky and mean. Additionally, she was a fierce animal lover and advocate. She really had it all! ‘Star Trek’ alum Georges takei addressed the death, tweeting, Our National Treasure, Betty White, passed away just before her 100th birthday. Our beloved Sue Ann Nivens, Rose Nylund, has joined the skies to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor and charm. A great loss for all of us. She will be sorely missed. Adding: “When midnight strikes tonight, let’s all give Betty a toast.” Celebrities Respond to Legendary ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Death “Happy Winkler” star Henry Winkler posted on social media: “Betty White: It’s very hard to absorb that you’re no longer there… But the memories of your fun are… Thanks for your humor, your warmth and activism… Rest now and say hello to Bill. As you can imagine, social media is teeming with stories and quotes from the legendary actress, including this tearful about her furry babies. “After the death of her last dog in 2017, she said she didn’t want to bring anyone new because she didn’t want to leave them behind,” one report read. Adding, “Nonetheless, she’s looking forward to her upcoming birthday, including a little party with a few furry guests.” She said, “I will surround myself with as many animals as possible.” Betty White fans shocked by the death of the 99-year-old Many Betty fans point out some of her biggest quotes because she passed on NYE, including how she loved vodka and hot dogs. “I try to avoid anything that is green. I guess it works, ”she once said. Another classic included, “I’ve always liked older men. They are just more attractive to me. Of course, at my age, there aren’t many left! TEAR

