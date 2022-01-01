Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’d rather be aloof in Bollywood: I don’t have a wrong attitude | Bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is someone who has managed to become an integral part of Bollywood but is hardly seen at parties and parties hosted by the city’s bigwigs. In a recent interaction, the Sacred Games actor said he tries to avoid such events because he sees something wrong.

Nawaz, as he is affectionately known, has gone from being an extra in films like Sarfarosh to a starring role in several Bollywood films. But he still prefers to keep a low profile. The kind of movies I make, I’m the same in real life too. My characters were very realistic. They say the more local a person, the more global they are. If you stick to your roots then everyone will love you, he said while speaking to AajTak.in.

During the interaction, Nawaz also revealed that he loathes the false attitude, which is why he prefers to avoid Bollywood parties. He said: “I make similar films and my nature is the same as well. I also don’t work in fake films and I don’t have a wrong attitude. The reason for being on the sidelines is that I don’t like the world of fame and glamor. I like living among ordinary people more than attending film industry events or parties. I see a lot of fakes, which I do not like.

Also Read: Nawaz Tells Gal Gadot ‘mereko murga chaiye’ in new Netflix video. look

Nawaz has won numerous accolades for his film Serious Men 2020, including a nomination for Best Actor at the International Emmy Awards. In 2022, he will be seen in five films, starting with Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Tiku Weds Sheru in Adbhut, Sangeen and Heropanti 2. While playing the lead role in Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Tiku Weds Sheru, he will be seen in the supporting cast in the other three films.