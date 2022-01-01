Vidya Balan birthday special: 5 reasons why the Bollywood star has our hearts





Characteristics oi-Madhuri V “Movie sirf teen cheezon se chalti hai, entertainment, entertainment, entertainment aur main entertainment hoon!” Vidya Balan’s iconic dialogue from the award-winning film National Milan Luthria



perfectly captures the impact the actress has every time she appears on celluloid. Vidya Balan reveals how she prepared for her role in Sherni, reveals she spoke to forestry officers She’s a female superstar who wrote her own rules and has risen like a phoenix from the ashes whenever she’s faced with failures or shortcomings. No wonder she is an inspiration to many who aim to reach for the stars. The twinkle in her eyes just can’t be missed. Vidya Balan remembers the actress being interested in her fashion sense; “I walked out feeling like what just happened” As Vidya Balan is a year older today (January 1), we list five reasons why we absolutely love this diva. She is her “own” hero Vidya is one of the main stars of the Hindi film industry who has never hesitated to step out of her comfort zone. Whether playing the seductress who did not hesitate to display her thundering thighs to play Silk Smitha in



Sherni, the actress always has a surprising performance up her sleeves. We love her for emphasizing self-love The actress came out openly and spoke about dealing with body shame and how she overcame her insecurities by accepting her body as it is. “Every day I started to love and accept myself more, but it was not easy. You have to pretend until you can do it,” Vidya confessed in one. his interviews. She taught us not to be affected by distractions In the past, Vidya has been criticized for her fashion sense. However, the actress refused to worry about naysayers. She took criticism in her stride and chose to focus on her talent instead. More power for you! Be real like Vidya Balan In an age where everyone wants to be the best on social media, Vidya has recently taken a firm stand against beautiful unrealistic standards and imposed strict rules on photographers and magazines not to use Photoshop, retouch or resize their images. images during photo shoots. Kudos to her for breaking stereotypes Gone are the days when it was perceived that the career of a Bollywood heroine collapsed after marriage. With her impressive acting chops and rock-solid screen presence, Vidya makes us say “ooh laa laa” every time she makes an on-screen appearance.

