New Years Eve festivities in Ocean City delight families

By MADDY VITALE

Families traveled to Ocean City to celebrate the New Year and enjoy an array of entertainment for First Night 2022, an annual celebration that featured 70 shows and events at 20 venues.

The annual family event, in its 29th year, was canceled last year due to COVID-19 collection restrictions.

But Fridays First Night more than made up for that, as revelers enjoyed the ice skating, inflatables, bands, rides, thundering sounds of drumming from Japanese drummers, jugglers, and even a Hawaiian Luau show.

It’s a testament to Ocean City traditions, Mayor Jay Gillian said of the successful alcohol-free event. It is a tradition, a way of life. Twenty-nine years ago this event was started by a group of good people.

The eclectic mix of shows and events started at 4 p.m. and continued until midnight.

First Night seemed to give everyone something or something to enjoy. People filled the entertainment venues and at midnight an impressive fireworks display was seen from the promenade and the beach.

Kelly Hudak, of Ocean City, took some of her kids to the rink outside the Sports & Civic Center to start the night of the festivities.

The Hudaks were among the many First Night button holders waiting in a fast moving queue to get their skates on and jump on the ice. The ice rink was set up especially for the event.

We are so excited, said Kelly Hudak. We are locals, but this is actually our first time coming to First Night. We didn’t know what to expect. It’s awesome.

Hudak, who is a mom of eight, brought Clay, 3, Ollie, 6, Poppy, 9, Sebastian, 12, and Charlie, 14, for the fun night out.

Ollie was eager to try ice skating, Hudak added. “We’re so at the beach, but we don’t ice skate.

There were 10,000 admission buttons at First Night, and they sold out on Friday.

City officials have made sure to keep the number of button holders in all cases within allowable limits amid the continuing pandemic.

First Night volunteers handled the flow of traffic entering and leaving Music Pier, high school and other venues in accordance with COVID-19 precautions.

There were also hand disinfection stations located in the various locations.

For those who haven’t bought buttons, there was still plenty to do as they strolled along the promenade on a balmy, misty night.

A popular attraction for many children was the indoor rides at Gillians Wonderland Pier.

The children laughed as they circled the famous merry-go-round. Others sped in racing cars around a track.

Outside the Music Pier, people posed next to ice sculptures that celebrated New Years with the words Happy New Year Ocean City and 2022.

Before the event began, Mayor Gillian cut a ceremonial ribbon to begin First Night.

Michele Gillian, Executive Director of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, members of City Council, local dignitaries and others attended the opening.

Later, inside the Music Pier, the Give & Take Jugglers amused the crowd. The duo even brought a few children on stage to participate in the audience’s applause.

Tim Kubart and The Space Cadets also had an interactive performance. Kubart asked the crowd to join in, clapping, clapping, waving their arms and getting into the beat.

Kubart even asked the crowd to help him bring on stage another member of the group, Felipe Galganni, who is a tap dancer.

After a few calls to Felipe, he rushed onto the stage to the delight of the audience and started to tap dance.

Julie Carlisi, from Marmora, and her children, Curren, 10 and 13, Kai, and their cousins ​​Emily, 6, and Logan Carlisi, 10, from Raleigh, North Carolina, were entertained by the show.

We’ve been to First Night a few times, Julie Carlisi noted as she listened to the band. It’s always a good time. My sister-in-law and my husband’s brother come around this time every year and we go to First Night.

She added, “I love Ocean City and what they do for families. I’m sure people are happy they hosted it this year.

Later that night, the event’s headliner, Grammy-winning group Tavares, performed their hits for the crowd, including It Only Takes a Minute and Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel.

Mayor Gillian said the evening was dedicated to families who could enjoy an evening together to celebrate and celebrate the New Year.

He credited someone very special for helping make First Night possible 29 years ago.

Watching the busy promenade he spoke about Mark Soifer.

Soifer was the city’s PR genius who put on many wacky and clever events that Ocean City continues to host year after year. He retired from the city in late 2016 after decades of service.

Soifer died in June 2021 at the age of 89.

First Night continues to grow each year and is more and more successful, said Gillian. To see Marks’ dream continue is truly a testimony to him.