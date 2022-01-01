Entertainment
The biggest entertainment stories of 2021
Bennifer reconciled, Kimye broke up, Britney spoke up, the K-drama exploded and powerful men screwed up. What a year it was!
As December draws to a close, let’s take a look back at the top entertainment stories that have made us laugh, cry and gasp.
#FreeBritney
An explosive documentary on the troubled life of one of pop music’s biggest stars introduced the world to the #FreeBritney movement and the vernacular word “conservatorship”. “Framing Britney Spears,” by director Samantha Stark, sparked a cultural revolution designed for social media, cryptic Instagram posts from the “Womanizer” singer, a stunning public testimony in which she accused her loved ones of abuse and the celebrates the end of the 13-year legal arrangement that placed her father as her curator.
The mania of the “Squid Game”
The worldwide obsession with Netflix’s bloody dystopian thriller “Squid Game” has surpassed the streaming giant’s reported $ 900 million. It also sparked a significant cultural backlash in the United States, influencing what fans buy, wear, and even learn. Of course, K-pop groups are increasingly dominating the pandemic-era vibe, and Korean films have broken the language barrier and become mainstream in the United States, but the first Golden Globe-nominated drama week saw a peak of 40% people signing up to learn Korean on Duolingo, the language-learning app, while the show jumped 7,800% in sales white Vans slip-on sneakers – worn by most of his characters.
Bennifer’s happy ending
Bennifer, arguably the biggest celebrity supercouple name of the modern era (sorry, Brangelina!) In 2002, after the two met on the set of the movie “Gigli” and ended just days before marry in 2004. In September 2021, after months of speculation, Hollywood A-Listers took to the public their rekindled love on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival.
(No) hammer time
Armie Hammer, the blue-eyed star and boy next door to “Call Me by Your Name,” started the year defending herself against allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct. After a series of text messages mentioning the mutilation and sexual domination – which were allegedly written by the actor – were published on various media, his ex-wife called him a “monster”. He then announced that he was withdrawing from at least three high profile projects and checked into an anonymous Florida facility seeking treatment for drug, alcohol and sex issues. On December 13, a lawyer for the 35-year-old actor confirmed that he had been released and that he was “fine”.
Follow Kimye’s End
It’s been a tough year for the rapper formerly known as Kanye West – who is no longer in a relationship formerly known as Kimye. In February, reality TV star Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper “Donda”, citing “irreconcilable differences”. At a Thanksgiving event in Los Angeles, Kanye, now called Ye, said he needed to “be back home” and admitted to “making mistakes” during his marriage six-year-old with Kardashian.
Cuomo double trouble
Former CNN presenter Chris Cuomo was fired from the network on December 4, just days after he was suspended for helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, fight sexual harassment charges. Chris, one of the news network’s biggest stars until her disgrace, has also been accused of similar behavior. His dismissal came after CNN officials announced that “further information [had] come to light. Big brother Andrew resigned in August after fiercely denying any wrongdoing for weeks. The allegations of several women go back several years. On December 12, a state ethics committee ordered him to donate $ 5.1 million in profits from his pandemic memoir, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
Tragedy hits a movie set
In October, actor Alec Baldwin was involved in a tragic incident involving a propeller pistol on a film set in New Mexico that claimed the life of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured the director of the film Joel Souza. According to a police report, Baldwin was told by an assistant manager that he had been given a “cold gun” – which should have meant it could be used safely. However, an actual bullet through the pistol ended up killing Hutchins and injuring Souza. Speaking publicly about the “horrific and catastrophic” event on October 30, the Emmy-winning actor denied pulling the trigger.
Tragedy strikes a music festival
Ten people have died and dozens have been injured after a crowd rushed during rapper Travis Scott’s performance at the Astroworld festival in Houston on November 5. sold-out festival at NRG Park, where an estimated crowd of around 50,000 were in attendance. The Houston-born rapper continued to perform after the chaos started. About a month after what officials described as a “mass casualty incident,” Scott said he was only aware of the deadly wave “minutes before” a post-concert press conference.
Mourners place candles at a vigil on October 24, 2021 at IATSE Local 80 in Burbank, Calif., For cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, whom Alec Baldwin accidentally shot on the set of “Rust” at Bonanza Creek Ranch outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico on October 21, 2021.
