Betty White Dead: TV Legend and ‘Golden Girls’ Actor Turned 99

Emmy-winning TV star Betty White who enjoyed a remarkable resurgence later in her career in films, TV commercials and hit series “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland” has passed away . She was 99 years old.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to an investigation into a death in the 500 block of N. Carmelina Avenue in Los Angeles at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning. White is said to have celebrated his 100th birthday on January 17. White is said to have died Thursday night at her Brentwood home.

White’s agent and close friend Jeff Witjas confirmed his death to Variety. “Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas said in a statement. “I will miss her terribly, just like the animal world she loved so much. I don’t think Betty was ever afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. that she would be with him again.

Witjas pointed out that White had not been ill but had been extremely careful during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has spent most of the past two years in the home she loved with her many pets. She had 24-hour guards in her later years, Witjas said.

White’s work schedule had slowed down considerably as she reached the end of the 90s. She said Variety in a 2020 Q&A email that her career blossomed at the start of television because she was fascinated by the medium. “I love to work and the word ‘no’ didn’t exist,” White said. Variety.

White’s approaching 100th anniversary has garnered many accolades and appreciation throughout his long career in the industry. This week again, White made the cover of People magazine. “I’m so lucky to be so healthy and to feel so good at this age,” White told the magazine. White was also the subject of a recent book by Variety alum Ray Richmond, “Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in Extraordinary Life.”

White, who played Sue-Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1970s and Rose on “The Golden Girls” from 1985 to 1992, was a staple on television for over 60 years, starting as a sidekick on a local Los Angeles daytime show that ran her on live TV five hours a day, five days a week.

The energetic blonde with the honeyed voice and beauty of the Girl Next Door was one of the few performers to remain so popular in her 90s with new generations of viewers – thanks to reruns of “Golden Girls” – as she was in her sitcom at the peak.

In her 80s, White still stole scenes from motion pictures such as “The Proposal”, “You Again” and “Bringing Down the House”, and regularly made appearances on late night talk shows, where she delighted. the public with his quick reply. with Jay Leno, Craig Ferguson and other hosts.

Her well-commented turn alongside Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds on “The Proposal” in 2009 boosted her profile, and suddenly she was everywhere: featured in the well-received Super Bowl commercial for Snickers and hosting ” Saturday Night Live ”after a fan campaign to get him the job started on Facebook (White had actually been offered the gig years before but turned it down).

She was hired by the producers of “Hot in Cleveland” for a guest shoot in the pilot, but was quickly put into service as a series regular. “Cleveland” was an instant hit thanks in no small part to White’s star power. She won the SAG Awards for her work on the series in 2011 and 2012 and her 17th career Emmy nomination.

The successes she had in the series department were huge and made her a household name. Her characters on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, a housewife with a rather naughty reputation, and “Golden Girls”, a rather bewildered bastard, were part of television history. Both programs have won her Emmys, two for “Moore” and three for “Golden Girls”.

Born in Oak Park, Ill., She moved with her family to Los Angeles, where her acting aspirations began in Beverly Hills High School. Shortly after graduation, she made her professional stage debut with the Bliss Hayden Little Theater, of which she was a member for several years. She was also a guest on radio shows such as “Blondie”, “This Is Your FBI” and “The Great Gildersleeve” before embarking on television. White, however, made his first screen appearance in the 1945 educational short “Time to Kill”, promoting the benefits of the GI Bill.

In 1953 White landed his first sitcom, “Life With Elizabeth”, which was short lived, as did the daytime talk show “The Betty White Show” in 1954, “A Date With the Angels” in 1957. and the comedy skein “The Betty White”. Show ”in 1958.

She then turned to game shows, including “To Tell the Truth,” “I Have a Secret,” “Match Game,” “Password,” and “What’s My Line?” White was also a regular on the nightly “Jack Paar Show” and the unionized women’s daytime show “Girl Talk”. During this time, she had her own radio show on CBS, “Ask Betty White”.

White had worked with “Password” host Alan Ludden and appeared in summer stock with him in 1962 on “Critic’s Choice” when they fell in love; they married the following year. (White had been briefly married to Frederick Barker and Lane Allen but had been single since 1949). They co-starred for years in the summer stock in productions such as “Brigadoon”, “Any Wednesday” and “Guys and Dolls” as well as on television on “Password”.

In 1971, White, an animal lover, hosted a talk show called “The Pet Set”, about celebrities and their pets. (She later wrote the book “Betty White’s Pet Love.”)

White was a friend of Mary Tyler Moore when Moore’s producers were looking for a regular like Cloris Leachman. The character of Sue Ann was created with White in mind but was offered to several actresses before the producers decided to go with White (who argued, perhaps correctly, that for a while her character from game show was so ingrained in everyone’s mind that it was ignored for other acting jobs). The character of Happy Homemaker, who has always had sex on the brain, was an instant hit and won her two Emmy Awards as a supporting actress in 1974 and 1975.

After Moore’s show ended, another series was developed for White in which she co-starred with Georgia Engel. “The Betty White Show” debuted in 1977 but was canceled after half a season. She has returned to game shows as well as mini-series and TV movies like “The Best Place to Be”, “This Ring”, “Before and After” and “The Gossip Columnist”.

In 1983, she hosted another game show, “Just Men”. The show was filmed but earned him another Emmy. She had a recurring role on “Mama’s Family,” a spin-off of a regular sketch on “The Carol Burnett Show” in which Rue McClanahan also recurred.

Although she was originally slated for the role of the promiscuous southern beauty in “The Golden Girls,” she instead chose to play Rose, the somewhat haunted but lovable character of the series targeting an older demo ( McClanahan got the role of Belle). It was a huge hit in the early ’90s and added two more Emmys to White’s shelf. She continued for another season in the spin-off “The Golden Palace”, then played a regular role in the Newhart series “Bob” and “Maybe this time” from 1995.

TV movies and regular appearances on shows as diverse as “St. Elsewhere “and” Suddenly Susan “kept White constantly on camera, as did the occasional TV movie like” Weekend in the Country. “

In 1999, an appearance in David E. Kelley’s monster crocodile film “Lake Placid” renewed attention to White: she taunted her love of animals by playing a smiling but rude woman who protects the predator who sends humans. .

She was a television phenomenon in the 2000s, guest as herself in “Ugly Betty” as well as in animated form in “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” and providing vocals for many animated films and TV shows.

White reappeared on the 2006-09 soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful”, on “That ’70s Show” and as Catherine Piper on both “The Practice” and “Boston Legal”. In 2010, she became the oldest person to host “Saturday Night Live”.

In January 2012, the NBC special “Betty White’s 90th Birthday: A Tribute to America’s Golden Girl” was the night’s most-watched show. White hosted and produced the hidden camera reality show “Off Their Rockers” in 2012-13, earning two more Emmy nominations.

Her most recent book, “If You Ask Me (And of Course You Won’t),” was published in 2011. She won a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Screen Actors Guild in 2010.

Ludden died in 1981 and White never remarried.

(Carmel Dagan contributed to this report.)