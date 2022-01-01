Cobra Kai Recap, Season 4, Episode 5: Match Point

Cobra Kai Match point Season 4

4 stars



I guess Johnny and Daniel could only continue to get along for so long. Cobra Kai has tested their partnership several times this season, but so far they have stayed together, moving beyond their differences to show their students two different and equally valid interpretations of karate. In Match Point, the two give up. Maybe some partnerships are not meant to last, they think. Maybe if they keep trying to make it work and it still doesn’t work, there’s no point in sticking together.

What sets off all this drama: a visit to Miyagi-Do from Terry Silver and John Kreese, reminding the two sensei of the deal they made to stop teaching karate if they lose All Valley. Silver apologizes to Daniel for his inexcusable behavior in the ’80s, and it’s true that he’s different now than he (probably?) Is at the tournament. It even causes some tension with Kreese, although the episode ends with Silver admitting that his friend was right to say he was lying.

The Terry Silver of Cobra Kai is generally wiser and less psychopathic than the Terry Silver of The Karate Kid Part III, but the old money still lives on Daniel’s mind. After recapping their past to Johnny at the bar, he tells him that you can’t strike Silver first, so Daniel would have to take over the training, since Miyagi-Do has defeated the man before. Johnny opposes it, of course, especially since he mocks Kreeses about him playing Daniel’s second violin. He points out that the two never fought to the end, and just like that, it turns out: a tournament-style fight on the practice deck, winner-all-the-students.

What is striking about this is that not all students are particularly excited for the fight. Like the audience, both groups of students benefited from seeing Daniel and Johnny working together; they’re not eager to break up, though the prospect of a Daniel-Johnny rematch is overwhelming. For a while, it looks like they’re going to cancel it. When Amanda hilariously confronts Daniel about it, he suggests that it was just the alcohol talking, and they weren’t serious. (Seriously, Daniel? Are there any other Cobra Kais from your past who are going to come out of the woods and destroy our lives? No. Well, I can’t say for sure.) Sam, replacing the students from Miyagi-Do in General, defends Johnny’s different style, telling her father that she wants to learn both. Miguel, Eagle Fang’s correspondent rep, says the same to Johnny.

But Daniel and Johnnys’ egos get in the way, as they so often do. Instead of listening to their students, they react on the defensive, removing the bad lessons from repression. Johnny calls the old philosophical bullshit Daniels style, while Daniel (perhaps unfairly) attributes Sam’s growing aggression to Johnny’s teaching. They each have their own workout montage remembering all of the times they’ve been insulted or hurt by the other; Johnny listens to Survivors Burning Heart from the Rocky IV soundtrack, and Daniel addresses Mr. Miyagi. He says he’s tried and tried, but settling this with a fight is the only option. It is clear that he is rationalizing his own ego journey out of guilt. He knows how Miyagi would react if he was there.

Until the start of the fight, there is a chance to retreat. Johnny, to his credit, suggests, maybe there is a better way. But Daniels’ blinders are on full display in this episode, and he immediately rejects any option other than himself as the sole sensei, period. Don’t you ever think you could go wrong with anything? Johnny asks. While the egos of both men made this possible, I’m inclined to side with Johnny on this one: this time around, Daniels’ constant perception as a hero is actually having a negative impact on his students.

If you were to guess that Daniel and Johnny would be tied, as that would break the streak to prove that one of them is definitely better than the other, you were right. Each sensei scores two points, then they hit each other and connect simultaneously for the third point. It’s a fun time and one that you think would help them realize how misguided this all is, how perfectly they complement each other in their different approaches.

But then Hawk shows up, his mohawk shaved and mutilated by Cobra Kai’s children for revenge, and everything turns serious again. Johnny wants to retaliate, of course, and Daniel wants to break the cycle of violence, of course. The drama here is compelling as the circumstances are perfectly designed for an explosion, based on who Johnny and Daniel are. The two men are stubborn, ego-driven, and slow to forgive, and their central teaching ideologies are diametrically opposed. But when they are ready to meet in the middle, the magic can happen because they share values: they love karate, they are nostalgic, they want to do their best for their family, they are fiercely care. At this point, faced with the psychological threat of the two sensei who literally abused them as children, they just can’t help but give in to their worst urges.

It gets personal when Sam tells his father that Johnny is right, and Daniel smiles bitterly. And you worried about my influence on your children? he asks. Is that what you want, Johnny? So that my daughter and the rest of my students act like you? This is the point of no return, and you can’t blame Johnny for taking his students and going. It is clearer than ever that there is no longer a strict divide between the bully and the victim here, if there ever was.

It is likely that this split will not last very long; the tournament should remind the two sensei how much they need each other. But it still hurts in the moment, for everyone involved. We didn’t want that. They didn’t either.

Demetri and Yasmine are happier than ever together, and Hawk might stand a chance with Moon again now that she and his girlfriend have broken up. The show’s first cafeteria scene with Miguel, Demetri, and Hawk watching Sam, Yasmine, and Moon from afar is more fun to think about each year.