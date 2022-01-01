Betty White, Columbus celebrity Jack Hanna were old friends

Betty White was a longtime supporter of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and its former director, Jack Hanna.

White died on Friday at the age of 99. She has been a mainstay of television for over 60 years, whether as a crazed TV host on The Mary Tyler Moore Show or as a roommate on The Golden Girls. “

At the Columbus Zoo, the entrance to the Heart of Africa exhibit was named Betty White Way in honor of the actress and her contributions to animal conservation. In 2014, White joined Hanna to officially open the Heart of Africa zone.

The $ 30.4 million exhibit marked a major expansion for the zoo. According to the dispatches, White cried and told Hanna that she had finally gone to Africa after seeing the exhibit.

The zoo released a statement Friday afternoon:

“Our hearts are heavy to learn of the passing of our friend Betty White. We cherish the fond memories of her last visit to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium when she was our guest of honor at the opening of the Heart of Africa region. in 2014 with his dear friend Jack Hanna.

“Betty was a wonderful person, a supporter of the Columbus Zoo and a true champion of all animals. She will be sadly missed.”

The Hanna family also released a similar statement:

“We are saddened by the passing of our dear and special friend, Betty White. Jack first met Betty in the late 1970s and we have considered her a dear friend of the family ever since. Betty was a world champion. animal. We were very grateful and blessed to have known her. “

For Hanna’s 40th birthday at the zoo in 2018, White released a statement that said, “The zoo world and the animal world as a whole are much better off to have Jack in them. And let’s face it… he just keeps on going. to become more handsome, so I hope he’s here for a long, long time! “

When Colo, the first gorilla born in captivity, turned 60 in 2016, White also weighed in. She posted a video on the zoo’s Facebook page, wishing the gorilla a happy birthday and saying, “I love you darling.”

Colo died in 2017 on White’s 95th birthday.

At one point White was a trustee and chairman emeritus of the Morris Animal Foundation and served on the board of directors of the Los Angeles Zoo.

In 1996, she spoke at a fundraiser at the Columbus Zoo to benefit a Rwandan orphanage and mountain gorillas in Rwanda, according to reports.

“My love of animals started in the womb,” she said. “I grew up finding the most fantastic animal friends on Earth.”

White launched his television career in daytime talk shows when the medium was in its infancy and lasted until the era of cable and streaming. Her combination of sweetness and edginess brought a roster of original characters to life on shows from the early 1950s sitcom Life With Elizabeth to eccentric Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls in the 1980s at Boston Legal, which s ‘took place from 2004 to 2008.

But it was in 2010 that white fame exploded like never before.

In a Snickers commercial that aired during the Super Bowl airing that year, she imitated a low-energy dude getting tackled during a background football game.

Mike, you play like Betty White over there, laughed at one of his buddies. White, flat on the ground and covered in mud, hit back, That’s not what your girlfriend said!

The instantly viral video helped spark a Facebook campaign called Betty White to Host SNL (please?)! . This appearance earned him a seventh Emmy Award.

Such was her popularity that even the Whites ‘birthday became a national event: In January 2012, NBC aired Betty Whites’ 90th Birthday as a prime-time special. She would later appear in shows such as Bones and Fireside Chat With Esther and in 2019 gave voice to one of the toys, Bitey White, in Toy Story 4.

White has stayed young in part thanks to his ability to play debauchery or villainy while beaming kindness. The parody horror Lake Placid and the comedy The Proposition were marked by its characters with surprisingly salty language. And her character Catherine Piper killed a man with a pan on Boston Legal.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.