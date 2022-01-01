Emmy Winner Betty White Dies at 99 | Arts and entertainment

Entertainment
LOS ANGELES Betty White, a television pioneer and Emmy-winning actress whose long career, often in comedic roles, resumed in the late 1980s, has died.
White, who was the last surviving star of The Golden Girls television, died overnight in Brentwood, her friend and agent Jeff Witjas told the Washington Post. She was 99 years old.
For decades White was best known for the characters she played in a pair of longtime television series, the complicit and happy housewife Sue Ann Nivens in The Mary Tyler Moore Show in the 1970s and Daffy Rose Nylund in The Golden. Girls in the 1980s and early 1990s. She received Emmy Awards for both roles.
But a stage thief movie part as Mad Grandma in the 2009 summer hit The Proposal, and a string of TV appearances that followed helped turn her into a favorite working comedian. of the Americas in his 80s and beyond.
I’m not new to live television, White, 88, reminded America on Saturday Night Live as she became the oldest person to host the late night comedy show, in May 2010. She recalled that she had starred in a sitcom, Life With Elizabeth, which aired live from 1953 to 1955.
Of course at the time we didn’t want to do it live, she said. We just didn’t know how to save things. Then a perfectly synchronized beat and the punchline: So I don’t know what that excuse is.
Her Emmy-winning tour as the host of Saturday Night Live is the result of a Facebook campaign that began after she appeared in an irreverent Snickers commercial that debuted in the 2010 Super Bowl.
In the ad, she is punched in a pickup soccer game when a player blows: You play like Betty White over there!
That’s not what your girlfriend says, she retorts, playing on her sweet but salty image.
Since 2010, she had played the part of a cranky but cheeky housekeeper in a sitcom for TV Land, Hot in Cleveland, a role she embraced at 88. She followed that up by posting her third memoir and hosting NBCs Betty Whites Off Their Rockers, a hidden camera show starring elderly pranksters. In 2018, when PBS announced it was preparing a documentary about White, she found herself all the rage on Twitter.
At an age when most of the cast had settled into retirement, White was suddenly the guest star of television.
It’s so ridiculous at my age that this is all happening, White told The Times in 2010. I love it.
In television’s infancy, White was a rarity, a woman who wielded creative control in front of and behind the camera, according to the Paley Center for Media.
Three years after taking part in a television transmission test in 1949, White formed a company, Bandy Productions, which produced its early 1950s syndicated sitcom Life With Elizabeth and the ensuing short-lived national comedy on ABC, Date with the Angels.
Frustrated with her early experiences with television series, White turned to a then popular genre, game shows, and was a regular at staples such as Match Game PM and Password, hosted by Allen Ludden, whom she married in 1963.
She was also a frequent and cited presence on talk shows that stretched from Jack Paars’ late-night show in the 1950s to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2011 and again in 2015.
During her previous appearance on Kimmel, the host asked White who drove her to the studio. She said the hangar went to the set.
I have been driving since I was 4 years old. No no no. It was something else, she told Kimmel. It was then that I lost my virginity.
Recognized in early 2010 with a Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, White called the honor a highlight of her professional life and sprinkled her speech with obscene sides.
Although her career saw a resurgence, she never really went away after The Golden Girls left the air in 1992 after seven years.
She has appeared in television shows regularly and had recurring roles in several of them, most notably in her 1980s Boston Legal and the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful.
When she starred in a slightly crazy version of herself on The John Larroquette Show, White won another Emmy, in 1996.
Betty White has spent more hours on television, I think, than any other human being, her longtime friend Mary Tyler Moore said in an interview in 2001.
With her bright blue eyes, dimpled cheeks, and wide smile framed by a heart-shaped face, White was often cast as a mild-tempered training partner in many national comedies, a guy she went on to perform against. slyly in The Mary Tyler Moore Show on CBS.
In 1973, she was hired for a one-time guest appearance as Sue Ann, the host of a sex-crazed cooking show, in the fourth season of The Mary Tyler Moore Show. She stayed until 1977, the rest of the shows are going on.
She’s created one of the great television characters in sitcom history, Moore said during a White 90th birthday tribute that aired on NBC.
When Moore passed away in early 2017, White said she considered her time with the late actress and others on the sitcom to be the best times of my life.
Ed Asner, who starred on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, told The Times in 1999 that White flourished as a comedic actress because she had a wicked sense of humor and gave herself so much. hard to extract humor from the simplest statements.
For White, portraying the calculator Sue Ann was like being born again, she once told TV Guide.
When NBC launched The Golden Girls in 1985, White portrayed the sweet but ignorant Rose, one of four older single women who lived together in Miami on a show that has been a long-standing success.
She was originally cast as the man-hungry Blanche Devereaux with Rue McClanahan to play Rose. But Jay Sandrich, the veteran Mary Tyler Moore Show director who helmed the pilot, worried viewers might think she is Sue Ann in another aspect, White told The Times in 2009.
After the actresses changed roles, Sandrich advised White to play Rose not as a beast but as a nave and a trusting foil to Blanche and the other two characters, Dorothy (Bea Arthur) and Dorothys’ mother, Sophia. (Estelle Getty), whose light blow hilariously loosened her tongue.
The key to the exchanges was timing, a rhythm you have to sort of feel inside somewhere and, oddly enough, if you add an extra word or add an extra syllable you’ll kill the laughter, White said. on National Public Radio. in 1995.
The playful whites’ desire to go against the grain was at the heart of his long career, said Melissa Camacho, professor of television and media studies at San Francisco State University.
You look at Betty White and you don’t see the age. She carries herself with such a youthful sparkle, Camacho said in 2010 in the Calgary Herald. And she’s not afraid to come in and play.
Betty Marion White was born January 17, 1922 in Oak Park, Illinois, the only daughter of Horace White, a traveling salesperson and electrical engineer, and his wife, Tess. Her fun-loving parents cultivated her mind from an early age, White said.
As a child, she moved to Beverly Hills with her family and became interested in theater at Beverly Hills High School, where she graduated in 1939.
Professionally, she made her stage debut at the Bliss Hayden Little Theater in Beverly Hills and quickly rose to radio and television.
In 1949, White co-hosted a local live-action television variety show with first-time TV personality Al Jarvis, which ran for more than five hours a day, six days a week. The show, Hollywood on Television, featured songs, skits and live commercials; she has already done 58 commercials in a single day.
It was like going to college for television, White told The Times in 2010.
Over the years, she also appeared in several television shows titled The Betty White Show, the first variety show of the 1950s and the last a sitcom in 1977-78.
While on Password, she met Ludden, who wore glasses and a crew neck, then a recent widower with three children. They were married for 18 years before Ludden died of cancer at age 63 in 1981. She never remarried.
Almost 20 years later, she had tears in her eyes as she spoke with a reporter from Ludden in the comfortable Brentwood home she had owned since 1968.
I’ll never get over it, she said. He was funny, he was funny …
Her two previous short marriages ended in divorce. One was for a WWII soldier who took her home to a chicken farm in Ohio, a nightmare, she later said, and the other to Lane Allen, manager of casting for Universal Studios. She had no children.
Her two passions, she often said, were show business and animal activism.
Deeply committed to animal welfare, she had served as president of the Morris Animal Foundation, which funds animal and wildlife health research and education. She was also a longtime administrator of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo.
She agreed to write her last memoir, If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Wont), in part because the seven-figure publishing deal allowed her to write a second book for GP Putnams Sons about her love of zoos. She had already written two books on animals.
White has appeared in a dozen films, most notably as a grandmother in Walt Disney Pictures’ comedy You Again in 2010 with Kristen Bell and The Proposal with Sandra Bullock. In the latter, the Times reviewer called her performance deliciously bizarre. In 2019, she provided the voice of Bitey White, a plush tiger named after her, in Toy Story 4.
White preferred TV because, like she once said, you walk in, you do it, you see it, and then you move on.
From 1970 to 1990, White hosted the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, primarily for NBC. She also hosted the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City in the 1980s. In 2011, she won a Grammy Award for her audio recording of If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Wont). In all, she won five Emmy Awards
To be able to spend her life in the company you love with the people you love, and get away with it, it’s just wonderful, she said on her 90th birthday. I’m the luckiest old man on two feet.
