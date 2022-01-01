Golden Girls star ‘national treasure’ Betty White dies just before her 100th birthday

Legendary American actor Betty White has passed away, less than three weeks before her 100th birthday.

“Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent Jeff Witjas said.

“She meant a lot to me as a friend. She was the most positive person I have ever known.”

Witjas said White remained near her Los Angeles home during the pandemic, but no illness was diagnosed.

White launched his television career in daytime talk shows when the medium was still in its infancy and continued into the era of cable and streaming.

Making his radio debut in the 1930s, White was a television star in his sixties with Emmy-winning roles on the sitcoms The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, before becoming a pop culture phenomenon in his 80s and 90s.

Playing on his impending sympathy, White still starred in a TV sitcom, Hot in Cleveland, at age 92 until it was canceled in 2014.

U.S. magazine People this week ran an interview with White, who said she can’t wait to celebrate her birthday on January 17.

In it, she described herself as a “flirtatious optimist.”

“I got it from my mom, and it never changed,” White said.

“I always find the positive.”

She said her longevity was the result of good health, good fortune and love for her job.

“It’s amazing that I’m still in this business and you still support me,” she said at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

“It’s amazing that you can stay in a career for so long and people still support you. I wish they would do that at home.”

White intended to celebrate its 100th anniversary with an event featuring a host of American stars including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Clint Eastwood and Morgan Freeman.

Tributes poured in from celebrities including Reynolds, who starred alongside him in the comedy The Proposal.

A film in honor of White will be released on his birthday as scheduled, in more than 900 theaters across the United States on January 17.

“Our film will provide everyone who loved her with a way to celebrate her life and find out what made her a national treasure,” producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said in a statement.

A pioneer in television

Betty Marion White was born January 17, 1922 in Oak Park, Illinois, and her family moved to Los Angeles during the Great Depression, where she attended Beverly Hills High School.

White began her career in radio entertainment in the late 1930s and in 1939 she made her television debut singing on an channel in Los Angeles.

After serving in the American Women’s Voluntary Service, which aided the American effort during World War II, she was a regular on Hollywood on Television, a five-hour daily live variety show, in 1949.

A few years later, she became a female television pioneer, co-founding a production company and co-creator, producer and star of the 1950s sitcom Life With Elizabeth.

In the 1960s and early 1970s, White was seen regularly on television, hosting the cover of the annual Tournament of Rose Parade and appearing on television game shows such as Match Game and Password.

She married Passwordhost Allen Ludden, her third and last husband, in 1963.

“I had always said on The Tonight Show and everywhere else that I would never remarry again,” she said in 1963.

“But Allen outnumbered me. He started and even the kids came on the scene. And I surrendered voluntarily.”

White, who had no children, was passionate about animal rights. She once turned down a role in the movie As Good As You Get due to a scene in which a dog was thrown into a garbage chute.

White reached a new level of success on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, playing the host of a work-from-home TV show, the sneaky and vigorous Sue Ann Nivens. Emmys, Best Supporting Actress in Shewon for the role in 1975 and 1976.

She won another Emmy in 1986 for The Golden Girls, a sitcom about four older women living together in Miami and featuring an age range rarely highlighted on American television.

White was also nominated for an Emmy six other times for her portrayal of the sweet, naive and silly widow Rose Nylund from the Midwest in the series, which ran from 1985 to 1992 and was one of the series. the best rated of its time.

America’s Most Trusted Celebrity

By 2009, she was becoming ubiquitous with more frequent television appearances and a role in Sandra Bullock’s film The Proposal.

But in 2010, White’s fame erupted.

In a Snickers commercial that aired during the Super Bowl airing, she imitated a low-energy young man getting tackled during a football game.

“Mike, you play like Betty White over there,” quipped one player.

White, flat on the ground and covered in mud, hit back.

“That’s not what your girlfriend said!”

A young fan started a Facebook campaign to have White as the host of Saturday Night Live and she ended up appearing in every sketch on the show and won another Emmy for it.

The Associated Press voted her Artist of the Year in 2010, and Reuters found White to be America’s most popular and trusted celebrity in 2011, with an 86 percent favorable rating.

“It’s ridiculous,” White said of the honor.

“They didn’t understand me, and I hope they never will.”

Mourners rally around actor Betty White’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star. ( Reuters: David Swanson )

Hot In Cleveland premiered in June 2010, starring Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves and Wendie Malick as three show business veterans who move to Cleveland to escape the obsession of young Hollywood people.

They move into the home of an elderly Polish widow, a character, played by White, who was only to appear in the pilot episode.

But White stole the show, and the salty Elka Ostrovsky became a key part of the show and it was an immediate hit.

White’s witty and cheeky demeanor came in handy as the host of Betty White’s Off Their Rockers, a hidden camera show in which older actors played pranks on younger ones.

“Who would have dreamed that I would not only be so healthy, but that I would always be invited to work? White said in a 2015 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“It’s the privilege to still have work to do, it’s such a privilege.”

White was a model for how to age happily.

“Don’t try to be young,” she said.

“Just open your mind. Stay interested in things. There are so many things that I won’t live long enough to find out, but I’m still curious about them. “

When asked in 2011 how she had managed to be loved by all over her decades-long career, she summed up with a dimpled smile: “I just get along with people so I can get along with myself. have fun. It’s that easy. “

Betty White accepts the legendary award at the TV Land Awards at the Saban Theater in April 2015. ( AP: Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP, File )

AP / Reuters