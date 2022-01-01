Rhea Chakraborty uploads an emotional message about the year 2021; Call it full of pain, healing





Actress Rhea Chakraborty posted a photo to Instagram, wearing a rust-colored boat neck top paired with jeans. Writing a moving caption on the photo, the actress looked back on her journey in 2021 and called it a year full of healing and pain. Smiling at the camera as it clicked frankly, the actress captioned the post, “You see me smiling and laughing, it hasn’t been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain. “ “But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn’t break you makes you stronger ..! Have a wonderful New Year’s Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light #rhenew”, she added. It was in 2020, when the actress made headlines after being accused by the family of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput of promoting suicide and also siphoning funds from Rajput. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) indictment along with her brother Showik Chakraborty in a drug-related investigation into Rajput’s death.

The 29-year-old actress was arrested by BCN on September 9 last year for allegedly procuring drugs from Rajput, who was found hanged at her Mumbai home on June 14, 2020. Several agencies, including the Mumbai Police, the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate, and the National Crime Bureau, investigated the case and caught his brother, Showik Chakraborty, along with several other prominent figures from the glam world. The actress was then detained for 28 days before being released on bail by the Bombay High Court on October 7, 2020. After more than 14 months, in November 2021, a special court in Mumbai ordered the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) to unfreeze Rhea Chakraborty’s bank accounts and return her electronic gadgets. Chakraborty had filed a plea demanding the release of his gadgets like an Apple laptop and iPhone, and access to his bank accounts, according to his lawyer Nikhil Maneshinde. After his arrest, the BCN seized the devices and blocked his bank accounts. On the work side, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in the movie ‘Chehre’, released in August this year.

