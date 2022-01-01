Hollywood honors late icon Betty White

A number of Hollywood stars, as well as the current President of the United States, have taken to their personal social media accounts to pay tribute to the life and work of Betty White.

For those who don’t know, the famous Golden Girls star died, naturally, just weeks before her 100th birthday and sent shockwaves through Hollywood with her demise.

As a result, a tidal wave of love and affection soon followed, from Ryan Reynolds to Clint Eastwood, Jimmy Kimmel, Robert Redford, Lin Manue Miranda and even Tina Fey.

President Joe Biden:

The president was one of the first to pay tribute and took to his Twitter account to deal with the sad news.

Her message read, Betty White brought smiles to generations of Americans. She is a cultural icon that will be greatly missed. Jill and I think of her family and everyone who loved her this New Year’s Eve.





Ryan Reynolds:

Soon after came a tribute from Ryan Reynolds who highlighted how a little different the world is now.

Since She was good at defying expectations. She managed to get very old and somehow not old enough. I miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.





George Takie:

Even American actor George Takei paid his own tribute and called White a national treasure who passed away far too soon before his 100th birthday.

Her tribute on Twitter read, Our National Treasure, Betty White, passed away just before her 100th birthday. Our beloved Sue Ann Nivens, Rose Nylund, has joined the skies to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor and charm. A great loss for all of us. She will be sorely missed.





Steve Martin:

For his play honoring the life and legacy of one of America’s oldest comedians, Steve Martin decided to remember his love and his very first encounter with the Golden Girls alum.

Her tribute post recounted her emotions at the reunion and read, In 1974 I Was an Obscure Opening Act for Linda Ronstadt at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Walking through the lobby before the show, I saw Betty White and her husband Allen Ludden standing in line.

I loved Betty White, so I went to them: I’m very honored to meet you both. And then I said, isn’t Linda great? She said: We have come to see you. I said, why? Because we heard you were funny. I was delighted.





Kathy Griffin:

Kathy Griffins’ work ode to the stars was by far the longest and most detailed. She took to Twitter to write down her thoughts and began by asking herself, Betty White. Where do I start? I’ve known her for a long time, but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited that she was in. the show. I accidentally parked in his parking space that day. she enters





The post detailed: Were seated backstage at a rehearsal with the great Mary Tyler Moore. Don, Betty and I were stupid and vulgar and Mary didn’t have it. Mary got up and walked away and Don turned to Betty and me and said she had never been the warmest. We laughed too much. But when..

Betty, who was kind enough to guest star on the Kathy Griffin episode My Life on the D List, where we give my mom Maggie a date with Betty White, was a bucket list keepsake, touching and hilarious at the same time. We surprised Maggie, so when Betty arrives





Her final ode resonated deep in the hearts of her beloved fans and read, 7) and no matter how long this world continues to spin, there will only be one Betty White.

Ellen Degeneres:

Fellow comedian Ellen DeGeneres also paid tribute to the icon and admitted that she leads a rather exceptional life.

She then wrote on Twitter, What an exceptional life. I’m grateful for every second I was able to spend with Betty White. Send love to family, friends and all of us.





Halle Berry:

Even Halle Berry honored the star in her own way and shared a heartwarming tribute that read: Thanks for being a friend, Betty! Your AMAZING legacy lives on forever [heart emoji] You set the standard for so many to follow. May you rest in everlasting peace our golden daughter forever.





Jennifer Love Hewitt, one of the former Whites co-stars for Hot in Cleveland, shared a heartfelt and tearful post on Instagram, highlighting the pain of her loss.

We heard her say: When I was a kid I watched The Golden Girls with my grandma and fell in love with Betty White and then I started working with her and fell in love with her for for real. And I had the greatest honor and the greatest pleasure to be very close to her and to call her a very, very good friend. One of my best friends. “

“She was everything you wanted her to be and more. So please honor her by laughing and drinking vodka because she loved vodka, and playing Scrabble because she loved playing Scrabble and watching her on Golden Girls and all the amazing things she was a hug your animals because she loved animals more than anything. Miss Betty White you are now my angel and I love you always.”