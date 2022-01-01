Betty White Dies At 99 Read Tributes, Co-Star Statements





Betty White is remembered by her friends, costars and Hollywood fans after she passed away at the age of 99. The actress, producer, animal rights activist and all-time sweetheart passed away on December 31, just over two weeks before her 100th birthday on January 17. “Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas said. People in a report. “I will miss her terribly, just like the animal world she loved so much. I don’t think Betty was ever afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. that she would be with him again. Valerie Bertinelli, who starred alongside White on TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland, was among the first to pay tribute to him. “Rest in peace, sweet Betty,” she wrote on Twitter. “My God, how bright the sky must be right now.” Ryan Reynolds, who appeared alongside White in 2009 Proposal, also paid tribute, writing: “The world is different now. She was good at defying expectations. She managed to get very old and somehow not old enough. We will miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. Sandra bullock, similarly, said in a statement to Variety, “I don’t drink vodka… but I’m going tonight, over ice, with a lemon wedge with a hot dog on the other side and that just gonna be sad. I’m going to have to buy rose-colored glasses, because Betty was that for all of us. TVLine takes stock of the many sincere memories that flow in. Scroll down to see who pays homage to the beloved Golden Girl… HENRY WINKLER Betty White: I find it hard to absorb you are no longer there .. But the memories of your deLIGHT

are .. Thank you for your humor, warmth and activism ..

Rest now and say hello to Bill – Henry Winkler (@ hwinkler4real) December 31, 2021 DEBRA MESSING Betty Blanche. Oh nooooooon. I grew up looking at her and being delighted by her. She was playful, daring and intelligent. We all knew that day would come, but that didn’t take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the angels. – Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 31, 2021 SETH MEYERS RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I have ever seen, received a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hot dog and stayed until the end. – Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021 CONAN O’BRIEN God bless Betty White. As my mom would say, we were very lucky to have him.https://t.co/pXzu6JezOg – Conan O’Brien (@ConanOBrien) December 31, 2021 AUTHOR/BONE EP KATHY REICHS RIP Betty White, our golden girl. Our Bones squintern, Beth Murray. #BettyWhite #BONE – Kathy Reichs (@KathyReichs) December 31, 2021 GEORGE TAKEI Our National Treasure, Betty White, passed away just before her 100th birthday. Our beloved Sue Ann Nivens, Rose Nylund, has joined the skies to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor and charm. A great loss for all of us. She will be sorely missed. – George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021 DIONNE WARWICK Another brilliant talent has made his transition. I had the pleasure of meeting Betty White and shared some giggles with her. May she rest in well-deserved peace. – Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 31, 2021 PRESIDENT BIDEN Betty White has brought smiles to generations of Americans. She is a cultural icon that will be greatly missed. Jill and I think of her family and everyone who loved her this New Year’s Eve. President Biden (@POTUS) December 31, 2021 THE AMERICAN ARMY We are saddened by the passing of Betty White. Not only was she an incredible actress, but she also served in WWII as a member of the American Women’s Voluntary Services. A true legend on and off the screen. pic.twitter.com/1HRDYCeV7w – US Army (@USArmy) December 31, 2021 For a complete obituary, click here.

