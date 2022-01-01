Entertainment
“There is a lot of Fakeness in most Bollywood parties: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Digital Desk: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is not like your actors, who would love to spend their evenings in the evening. With many critically acclaimed roles under his belt, the actor is committed to giving out more blockbuster films with his quintessential comfortable acting style in the coming days.
When asked why he is not often seen on social circuits, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said: The kind of movies I make, I am the same in real life too. My characters were very realistic. They say the more local a person, the more global they are. If you stick to your roots then everyone will love you.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui added: I make similar films and my nature is the same as well. I don’t work in fake movies either, and I don’t have a fake attitude either. The reason for being on the sidelines is that I don’t like the world of fame and glamor. I like more among ordinary people than attending film industry events or parties. I see a lot of fakeness in it, which I don’t like.
The actor has stayed away from the glamorous world because he believes that true wealth and pleasure comes from the work you do, and this can only be achieved if you stay true to your nature.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui said he was not at all interested in glamor and fame. He is more comfortable mingling with ordinary people and learning the intricacies of a simple life. He finds Bollywood parties full of falsehoods and lies, which he refrains from whenever possible.
Nawazuddin is one of the best actors in Bollywood, who has won millions of hearts for playing multiple characters in movies, realistically. The actor has been recognized and praised for his superb acting, even in Hollywood.
