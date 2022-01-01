Betty White recalled as trailblazer with lifelong love





TV stars, comedians, a president and seemingly all over the internet paid tribute on Friday to Betty White, the actress whose pioneering career spanned seven decades and who died at her home in Los Angeles on Friday. President Biden said Ms. White has brought smiles to generations of Americans. She is a cultural icon that will be greatly missed, he wrote on Twitter. Jill and I think of her family and everyone who loved her this New Year’s Eve. Actor Ryan Reynolds, who starred with Ms. White in The Proposal, a 2009 romantic comedy, wrote on Instagram that the world is a little different now.

He said Ms. White had excelled at defying expectations. She managed to get very old and somehow not old enough, Mr. Reynolds wrote. I miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.

Many have paid tribute to Ms White as a performer who had been ahead of her time, championing the causes of fairness before they became popular. In 1954, Ms. White was criticized for having Arthur Duncan, a black tap dancer, on her variety show, wrote the Martin Luther King Jr. Center account. His response: I’m sorry. To live with, the center wrote. She then gave Duncan even more airtime. The show was canceled shortly after. Rest well, Betty.

Journalist Dan Rather wrote that Mrs. White was loved because she embraced a life well lived. His smile, he wrote. His sense of humor. Its basic decency. Our world would be better if more followed his example. It decreases with his death. Comedian Bob Saget called Ms. White a remarkable talent who was witty, kind, funny and full of love, especially for her husband. She always said that the love of her life was her husband, Allen Ludden, who died in 1981, Mr. Saget wrote on Facebook. Well, if things work thanks to Betty’s design in the afterlife, it’s there. I don’t know what happens when we die, but if Betty says you’re going to be with the love of your life, then I gladly defer to Betty on that.

Mel Brooks, actor and filmmaker, wrote on Twitter it was a shame we couldn’t have another ten years of her always warm, gracious and witty personality.

Actor George Takei described Ms. White as a national treasure, adding: A great loss for all of us. Our beloved Sue Ann Nivens, Rose Nylund, has joined the skies to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor and charm, M. Takei wrote, referring to the roles of Ms.Whites on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls. He added in another tweetWhen midnight strikes tonight, let’s all give Betty a toast.

