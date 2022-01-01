Actress Rhea Chakraborty took to her social media on the last day of 2021 to share a sweet note. It’s been a tough year for her, but she looks to 2022 with stronger eyes and a kinder heart.

Rhea Chakraborty ends year of healing and pain with heartfelt message

Sharing a happy image of herself, Rhea wrote: “You see me smiling and laughing, it’s not easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain. But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021- because indeed what does not break you makes you stronger ..! Have a wonderful New Year’s Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light
#rhenew

On the job front, Rhea was last seen in the movie Chehre which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and Annu Kapoor.

