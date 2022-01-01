Did you know? Ajith Kumar made his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Asoka!





Seeing two superstars working on the same movie is quite rare these days, but back then there were a lot of actors in Hindi and Southern cinema who actually worked together and fans don’t know that. Likewise, when Shah Rukh Khan star Asoka stepped out, many were unaware of Southern superstar Ajith Kumars’ involvement and it is interesting to note that he played a fairly prominent character in the film. The 2001 film was a historical drama directed by Santosh Sivan and it also starred Kareena Kapoor, Hrishita Bhatt, and Danny Denzongpa in key roles. The film was even selected to be screened at the prestigious Venice Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received a tremendous reception. In Asoka, Shah Rukh Khan played the main character, who ruled most of the Indian subcontinent in the 3rd century BCE, on the other hand, Ajith Kumar played his older half-brother Susima Maurya. Shah Rukh Khan’s star Asoka was the first Hindi film Ajith Kumar worked in. He later left Bollywood to focus more on Southern cinema, where he became a massive superstar. Interestingly, years later, the Valimai actor made an appearance in the Tamil version of English Vinglish with Sridevi. Last year Red Chillies Entertainment’s Twitter page shared the news, they wrote: # Did you know #Asoka is the first and only #AjithThala Hindi movie he’s starred in? # Did you know this #Asoka is #AjithThalais the first and only Hindi film in which he starred? #ThursdayTrivia pic.twitter.com/eakhGs9O7q – Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) September 1, 2020 A few years ago when Shah Rukh Khan attended an event in Chennai, during the function he just mentioned Ajith Kumars name and to his surprise everyone in the crowd went crazy. Later in an interview, SRK said, “When I mentioned Ajith’s name at the awards ceremony, the applause was huge. During Asoka, he was so nice. Leading my little life, I hadn’t realized he was so huge here. He didn’t take any money for the movie, he stayed five more days and his wife was so nice, we got along great. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information. Must read: Shilpa Shetty recreates Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic helicopter scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Karan Johar reacts Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

