Queen’s 2022 New Year’s Honors List features COVID-19 Executives, Bond actor Daniel Craig and Spice Girls star Mel B

Britain has recognized scientists and medical leaders at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19 in Queen Elizabeth’s annual list of New Year’s honors, as well as actors, artists and sports stars.

James Bond actor Daniel Craig received the same award as his famous on-screen character.

Craig, who stepped down from the role of the fictional British spy after five outings following the release of No Time to Die this year, was named a Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George (CMG) in recognition of his exceptional contribution to cinema.

Along with Craig, American Bond film producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson were named Commanders of the British Empire (CBE) for their services to film, theater and philanthropy.

Songwriter Bernie Taupin, best known for his collaborations with Elton John, including his 1997 rework of “Candle in the Wind” which John sang at Princess Diana’s funeral, received a CBE.

Former Spice Girls star Melanie Brown has been named a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for her work with Women’s Aid, a domestic violence charity.

What is the New Year’s Honors List?

New Year’s Honors have been awarded since Queen Victoria’s reign in the 19th century and aim to recognize not only well-known personalities, but also people who have contributed to national life through often unrecognized work over the years. many years.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson then approves the choices, before the Queen presents the honor in ceremonies throughout the year.

“These recipients have inspired and entertained us and given so much to their communities in the UK or, in many cases, around the world,” said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Growing appreciation for those helping fight COVID-19

Almost one in five honors this year was linked to a virus, the Cabinet Office said.

Awards were given to those involved in vaccine production, including Pfizer Director of Development Rod MacKenzie, Commercial and Commercial Director of BioNTech, Sean Marett and Melanie Ivarsson, Director of Development at Moderna.

New infections in the UK peaked on December 24 at more than 122,000, driven by Omicron. ( Reuters: May James )

The chief medical officers of England, Scotland and Wales Chris Whitty, Gregor Smith and Frank Atherton have been appointed knights.

There were also honors for assistant physicians for England, with Jonathan Van-Tam knighted and Jenny Harries made lady.

The government’s chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, became a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath after being knighted in 2019. His Scottish and Welsh counterparts were also knighted.

Mr Vallance said he was “really happy” that the honors went to “those who have worked tirelessly in the response to the Covid-19 pandemic”.

There was a lady for Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, a government agency created during the pandemic.

The UK medicines regulator, the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), in December 2020 became the first in the world to approve the Pfizer vaccine.

Its general manager, June Raine, also becomes a lady.

Sports stars also in the spotlight

Olympic gold medalist Tom Dale, famous for his dives and knitting for his medal, also received an award in the New Year’s Honors List. ( Instagram: madewithlovebytomdaley )

More than 78 Olympians and Paralympics were honored in the list for their outstanding contributions, including medal-winning swimmer Adam Peaty and diver Tom Daley, who received OBEs.

Cyclist Jason Kenny, who won his seventh British record gold at the Tokyo Olympics, has also been knighted.

His wife Laura, who is the country’s most successful female Olympic athlete and became the first to win gold at three consecutive Games, received the ladies title.

Emma Raducanu, who stunned the tennis world by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title with a USOpen victory, was another sports figure to be honored with an MBE.

