Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Join Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu for New Years Supper at 50% Capacity | Bollywood
Soha Ali Khan shared a preview of her New Years dinner with her brother, Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor. The actor shared a photo for proof and even mentioned that only 50 percent of his relatives attended the dinner.
Sharing the photo on Instagram, Soha wrote: “The last supper – of 2021. (at 50% capacity) #good new year # adieu2021 #besafe.” It shows Kunal Kemmu, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, her uncle Kunal Kapoor and her cousin Shaira Kapoor sitting across the table with a lavish display. They are also all seen wearing golden hats with a Happy New Year written on them as they all show their enthusiasm for the camera. While Kunal and Saif seem to pair up in similar outfits, Kareena is in a nightgown and Soha in an orange kaftan dress.
Soha and Saif’s sister, Saba Ali Khan, commented on the post, Happy New Year. Stay safe and have a good time.
The legend of Soha comes in light of the increase in Covid cases in Mumbai and across the country, as a result of which the government has put strict restrictions in place to curb the spread of the virus.
At the start of last month, Kareena tested positive for Covid-19. She had isolated herself at home while Saif had checked into a hotel.
The family were unable to celebrate Taimur’s fourth birthday due to Kareena’s condition. Soha had promised a party with the family while wishing Taimur his birthday. She had written with a return photo of the little one, “I remember the first time I held you in my arms – the smallest bundle of love and joy! And now you’re already five – Happy Birthday Tim Tim. We miss you immensely, but see you soon and celebrate together! “
Also Read: Heartbroken Kareena Kapoor As She Responds To Soha Ali Khan’s Message On Taimur Ali Khan’s Birthday: Miss You All
Shortly after her recovery, Kareena, Saif, along with their sons, Taimur and Jehangir, also attended the annual Christmas lunch hosted by the Kapoor family.
Close story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/kareena-kapoor-saif-ali-khan-join-soha-ali-khan-kunal-kemmu-for-new-year-supper-at-50-percent-capacity-101641008815829.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]