Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Join Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu for New Years Supper at 50% Capacity | Bollywood

Soha Ali Khan shared a preview of her New Years dinner with her brother, Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor. The actor shared a photo for proof and even mentioned that only 50 percent of his relatives attended the dinner.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Soha wrote: “The last supper – of 2021. (at 50% capacity) #good new year # adieu2021 #besafe.” It shows Kunal Kemmu, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, her uncle Kunal Kapoor and her cousin Shaira Kapoor sitting across the table with a lavish display. They are also all seen wearing golden hats with a Happy New Year written on them as they all show their enthusiasm for the camera. While Kunal and Saif seem to pair up in similar outfits, Kareena is in a nightgown and Soha in an orange kaftan dress.

Soha and Saif’s sister, Saba Ali Khan, commented on the post, Happy New Year. Stay safe and have a good time.

The legend of Soha comes in light of the increase in Covid cases in Mumbai and across the country, as a result of which the government has put strict restrictions in place to curb the spread of the virus.

At the start of last month, Kareena tested positive for Covid-19. She had isolated herself at home while Saif had checked into a hotel.

The family were unable to celebrate Taimur’s fourth birthday due to Kareena’s condition. Soha had promised a party with the family while wishing Taimur his birthday. She had written with a return photo of the little one, “I remember the first time I held you in my arms – the smallest bundle of love and joy! And now you’re already five – Happy Birthday Tim Tim. We miss you immensely, but see you soon and celebrate together! “

Shortly after her recovery, Kareena, Saif, along with their sons, Taimur and Jehangir, also attended the annual Christmas lunch hosted by the Kapoor family.