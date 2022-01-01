Coronation Street actor Paddy Wallace marries fiancee Rachel Atkins in idyllic winter ceremony

Former Coronation Street star Paddy Wallace married his fiancee RachelAtkins in an idyllic winter ceremony this month.

The actor, 42, who played Jude Appleton on the ITV soap opera until 2019, took to Instagram to share snaps from his big day, the star beaming with happiness.

Captioning a photo of her blushing bride, Paddy wrote, “Hello Mrs. Wallace,” with gorgeous Rachel in a white lace trumpet dress with a long, flowing veil.

Her long-sleeved dress featured a plunging V-neck and intricate lace details, while her brunette braids were swept in an elegant vintage style.

Meanwhile, Paddy cleaned up well in a navy suit with a gold tie and clutch.

The couple smiled rapturously as they cut their three-tiered cake, the table adorned with candles, champagne, and green foliage.

Paddy’s posts were greeted with several congratulatory messages from fans as well as former TV co-star and wife Victoria Ekanoye, who wrote: “Wit bloody woo !!! Ah Paddy, I am so happy for you guys.

‘@msrachelatkins (Wallace) you are absolutely gorgeous and you are a beautiful family. Congratulations and enjoy every moment together. ‘

Rachel is a London based event manager. The newlyweds have been together since 2016 and share a two-year-old daughter.

While on Coronation Street, Paddy’s character Jude had been embroiled in dramatic storylines since arriving at Weatherfield in 2016 as the long-lost son of Mary Taylor.

Most notably, Jude turned out to be a pathological liar, having tricked his wife Angie, his mother, and everyone around him into believing he was a marine biologist.

In fact, he only worked in the local aquarium gift shop, having first lied to his partner in an attempt to impress her.

Jude also lied about saving Roy Cropper’s life, with the character later taking a dark turn when he became violent as his mother Mary revealed his lies.

He then fled Manchester with his mother’s money after leading another woman to believe he was a doctor.

Actor Paddy has also made appearances in Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and Game of Thrones.